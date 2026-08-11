Supply Chain Leader Matt Zimmerman Joins Caracal as Director of Planning and Inventory

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the healthcare solutions, recycling services, and distribution space, is pleased to announce that supply chain specialist Matt Zimmerman has joined the company as Director of Planning and Inventory.

With more than 15 years of supply chain experience across the cosmetics, building materials and bespoke polymer manufacturing industries, Zimmerman brings a strategic approach to planning, inventory management and operational excellence.

Matt Zimmerman

"Matt joins us at a pivotal moment for Caracal," said Caracal President and CEO Don Roberts. "Our clients count on us to get vital supplies where they need to be, on time, every time, and that takes precision at every level of the supply chain. Matt's 15 years of experience across a variety of industries gives him a rare ability to spot inefficiencies before they become problems. That's exactly the discipline we need as we scale to meet growing demand."

In his role at Caracal, Zimmerman oversees planning and inventory operations, helping to ensure products are available when and where customers need them. His focus on continuous improvement, cross-functional collaboration and process optimization plays an important role in supporting the growing organization and delivering exceptional service.

"Growth exposes every crack in an inventory system, so our goal is to build one that scales without breaking," said Zimmerman. "I've spent 15 years solving that problem, and that's what drew me to Caracal: the chance to improve on the current processes by applying proven best practices and building lasting trust with our customers."

Prior to joining Caracal, Zimmerman served as a procurement category manager at health care logistics and supply chain company Owens & Minor. He served similar operations roles at Fenner Precision, Armstrong Flooring, and Estée Lauder. He earned a master's degree in operations management from the University of Scranton and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship from Drexel University.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services, please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman; [email protected]

SOURCE Caracal Products & Services