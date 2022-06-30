Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players IBM, Oracle, Calista & Others

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market by Component (Hardware (Barcode and Barcode Scanners, and RFID Tags and Readers), Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts the global SCM market size to grow from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 45.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2022-2027.

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing demand for greater efficiency and transparency in supply chain data and distribution processes. However, growing security and privacy concerns among enterprises may restrain the market growth.



Among hardware, RFID tags and readers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The continuous monitoring ability of RFID efficiently prevents the theft of equipment. RFID has emerged as a technology that supports warehouse management systems for a simpler supply chain and improved product intelligibility. With RFID technology, important tasks that take place during the receiving and shipping processes can be automated. RFID also increases the efficiency of identification and validation activities and reduces human errors. It ensures the identification of products in an instant and improved control over items in the warehouse. RFID technology reduces costs, increases safety, and improves SCM. Hence, expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of SCM solutions and services among large enterprises is high due to the increase in the adoption of cloud, as well as an on-premises deployment, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises are increasingly investing in advanced technology solutions to increase the overall productivity and efficiency of the company. With the increase in the amount of data, large enterprises need to invest in IT infrastructure and technical expertise for automating various tasks regularly. In order to reduce CAPEX and OPEX of infrastructure, large enterprises are widely adopting cloud SCM solutions and services.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to the supply chain experts, the trend of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) within the logistics and supply chain industry is gaining momentum in Asia Pacific for developing economies of scale and improving digitalization through technological improvements and geographical and vertical diversification. The shift of Asia Pacific countries like China, India, and Japan towards more efficient and effective supply chain management is also one of the region's biggest drivers of SCM software and services.



