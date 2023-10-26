Supply chain management software market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global supply chain management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.65%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027

Global supply chain management software market - Five forces

The global supply chain management software is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Global supply chain management software market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global supply chain management software market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (SCP, procurement, WMS, and TMS) and deployment (on-premise and cloud-based).

The SCP segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. SCP includes processes such as sales and operations planning, demand planning, demand sensing, strategic supply network designing, and long-term and strategic planning. In this integrated business management process, the software helps the executive and leadership teams to continuously synchronize all functions. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global supply chain management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global supply chain management software market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the supply chain management software market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Factors such as advanced and improved logistics infrastructure will drive the supply chain management software market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global supply chain management software market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The emergence of supply chain visibility and event management is driving the supply chain management software market growth.

is driving the supply chain management software market growth. Supply chain visibility and event management (SCVEM) software is an integral part of SCM software. SCVEM modules control, measure, simulate, notify, and monitor all business processes in accordance with supply chain activity.

Many organizations exchange information with an extended network of supply chain partners that are willing to upgrade their technology through electronic data interchange (EDI), which requires SCVEM software.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for fleet management in the logistics service industry is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Some of the applications of SCM software in logistic services include organizing, planning, managing, and implementing processes for inbound and outbound transportation management, fleet management, order fulfillment, logistics network design, and inventory control.

Fleet management helps businesses use their work vehicles to improve efficiency and cost optimization.

End-users of logistics services use fleet management solutions to achieve supply chain optimization.

Thus, the growing demand for fleet management in logistics services is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high initial cost and availability of open-source software will challenge the supply chain management software market during the forecast period.

will challenge the supply chain management software market during the forecast period. These costs can be attributed to the cost of software licensing, installation, maintenance, hardware, customization, and training.

Moreover, SCM solutions should be upgraded periodically to keep up with the current market trends and technologies such as big data and blockchain, which increases the implementation and maintenance costs.

Moreover, the availability of open-source software solutions such as Odoo, OpenBoxes, xTuple, OpenLMIS, and Sellsy also poses a challenge to vendors.

This, in turn, will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this supply chain management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the supply chain management software market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the supply chain management software market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the supply chain management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of supply chain management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The blockchain market in supply chain industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,936.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (transportation, warehousing, and others), type (public, private, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The supply chain analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,121.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Accenture Plc, Anaplan Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., Bridgestone Corp., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., o9 Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 SCP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on SCP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on SCP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on SCP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on SCP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Procurement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Procurement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Procurement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Procurement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Procurement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 WMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on WMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on WMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on WMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on WMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 TMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on TMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on TMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on TMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on TMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (USD million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 111: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Exhibit 116: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Blue Yonder Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Exhibit 119: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 E2open LLC

Exhibit 123: E2open LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: E2open LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: E2open LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Epicor Software Corp

Exhibit 126: Epicor Software Corp - Overview



Exhibit 127: Epicor Software Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Epicor Software Corp - Key offerings

11.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 129: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Manhattan Associates Inc.

Exhibit 133: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 138: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 143: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 144: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 145: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 146: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: SAP SE - Segment focus

11.12 WiseTech Global Ltd.

Exhibit 148: WiseTech Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: WiseTech Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: WiseTech Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 151: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 152: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 153: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 154: Research methodology



Exhibit 155: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 156: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 157: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio