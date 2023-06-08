Supply Chain Management Software Market size to grow by USD 17,309.36 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth opportunities led by 3M Co. and American Software Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on supply chain management software market estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 17,309.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Increasing investment in warehouses by e-commerce service providers is a major driver for the growth of the market. The penetration of supply chain management(SCM) software, such as WMS software, helps end users save time and improve the process of checking inventory and new shipments on a daily and monthly basis. Furthermore, service providers require inventory management software to improve the accuracy of incoming and outgoing inventory calculations. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., American Software Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Cybozu Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kinaxis Inc., Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SAP SE, Sonata Software Ltd., Solvoyo, StockIQ Technologies Inc., and Webgility Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers supply chain management software through its subsidiary HighJump Software Inc.

The company offers supply chain management software through its subsidiary HighJump Software Inc. American Software Inc. -The segment offers supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

-The segment offers supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Coupa Software Inc. - The company offers supply chain management software, namely Coupa Supply Chain Modeler.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - buy now!

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The adoption of big data analytics and IoT is an emerging trend in the market. End-user industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services, banking and insurance, education, transportation, SCM, logistics, and agriculture are benefitted by IoT and big data. This is because they help to analyze and improve operational efficiency.

Supply chain and logistics industries increasingly implement IoT devices and connected sensors to enable operational efficiency and real-time tracking. Furthermore, massive amounts of data collected by sensors can be analyzed in real-time to make informed decisions and derive solutions that help to improve operations. Hence, the increasing integration of IoT and big data will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high initial cost and availability of open-source software are major challenges hindering the growth of the market. The high costs can be attributed to software licensing, installation, maintenance, hardware, customization, and training costs. The controlling and monitoring of ongoing transportation and logistics activities outweigh the high cost of installing data collection devices in transportation vehicles and IT infrastructure. Resultantly, stakeholders face problems. For instance, implementing SCM software requires IT staff to be trained with skills related to administration and staff dedicated to operations. Hence, such factors will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For more details understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Application

SCP



Procurement



WMS



TMS

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the SCP segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes processes such as sales and operations planning, demand planning, demand gathering, strategic supply network design, and long-term and strategic planning. To keep all functions in the organization in sync, senior management and leadership teams integrate SCP. This software manages and provides data on sales plans, production plans, inventory plans, and financial plans. hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth

opportunities, historic data (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample

Report

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist supply chain management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the supply chain management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the supply chain management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the supply chain management software market, vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.27%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market segmentation in Japan by end-user (automotive, aerospace, building construction, chemical, and others) and type (software, hardware, and others services). The demand for automation to improve productivity is notably driving the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market growth in Japan.

The blockchain market in supply chain industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,936.05 million.This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (transportation, warehousing, and others), type (public, private, and hybrid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain are notably driving the market growth.

Supply Chain Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,309.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., American Software Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Cybozu Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kinaxis Inc., Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., SAP SE, Sonata Software Ltd., Solvoyo, StockIQ Technologies Inc., and Webgility Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global supply chain management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global supply chain management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 SCP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on SCP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SCP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on SCP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on SCP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Procurement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Procurement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Procurement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Procurement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Procurement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 WMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on WMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on WMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on WMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on WMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 TMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on TMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on TMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on TMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on TMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 119: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 120: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 121: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 122: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 American Software Inc.

Exhibit 124: American Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: American Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: American Software Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: American Software Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Coupa Software Inc.

Exhibit 128: Coupa Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Coupa Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Coupa Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Exhibit 131: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Descartes Systems Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 E2open Parent Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 134: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 137: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 140: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Kinaxis Inc.

Exhibit 149: Kinaxis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kinaxis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Kinaxis Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Manhattan Associates Inc.

Exhibit 152: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Manhattan Associates Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 SAP SE

Exhibit 172: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 175: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.17 Sonata Software Ltd.

Exhibit 177: Sonata Software Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Sonata Software Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Sonata Software Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Sonata Software Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Sonata Software Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio