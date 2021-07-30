Supply Chain Management Software Market to grow by USD 9.45 billion|Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The supply chain management software market is poised to grow by USD 9.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The report on the supply chain management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management, the increasing investment in warehouses by eCommerce service providers, and the rise in the number of strategic partnerships.
The supply chain management software market analysis includes deployment, application, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing investment in warehouses by eCommerce service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the supply chain management software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The supply chain management software market covers the following areas:
Supply Chain Management Software Market Sizing
Supply Chain Management Software Market Forecast
Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Blue Yonder Group Inc.
- BluJay Solutions Inc.
- E2open LLC
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- WiseTech Global Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- SCP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Procurement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- WMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- TMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
