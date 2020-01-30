Supply Chain, Marketing & Sales Experts Join Organic Valley Leadership

LA FARGE, Wis., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley is proud to announce the addition of two seasoned consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry professionals to newly created positions on the cooperative's executive leadership team: Ty Brannen as executive vice president of supply chain and Staci Kring as chief revenue officer.

Organic Valley is the nation's largest organic, farmer-owned cooperative and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands. With a combined five decades of experience, these new leaders will focus on improving the cooperative's supply chain and marketing and sales operations.

"Ty and Staci bring us proven leadership success that will help us improve our competitive position in a challenging market," said Bob Kirchoff, Organic Valley's chief executive officer. "Their expertise will be extremely valuable as we work to maximize the value of the organic products grown by the farmers who own our cooperative."

Ty Brannen, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain

With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Brannen has focused his career in all aspects of supply-chain leadership from raw material supply to the consumer. For 27 years, he served in leadership positions with several of the world's top CPG companies, including PepsiCo, Clorox, and more recently, Nestle Waters, where he served as vice president of operations for North America. Immediately prior to joining Organic Valley, Brannen served as senior vice president of supply chain and operations for Emmi Roth, the U.S. subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group and a leading provider of specialty cheeses.

In his new role, Brannen oversees production, co-manufacturing, internal facilities, logistics, and purchasing.

Staci Kring, Chief Revenue Officer

Kring brings a broad range of successful experience within dairy, specifically around strategy, revenue generation, team collaboration, and profit execution. Her background includes nearly 22 years with Schreiber Foods, one of the largest dairy companies in the world, with annual sales of more than $5 billion. Her roles at Schreiber (starting out as a production manager) included executive vice president of retail sales and senior vice president of retail sales and marketing. Through this experience, Kring brings a demonstrated track record for generating growth and customer satisfaction at food retailers across the United States.

In her new role, Kring takes responsibility for all activities within marketing and sales.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents nearly 2,000 farmers in 34 U.S. states and has over $1.1 billion in sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, eggs, produce and meats. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/OrganicValley ).

