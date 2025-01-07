Supply Chain Resources Group Announces Appointment of Xander Kameny as New Chief Executive Officer

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Resources Group, (SCRG), a leading global provider of world class strategic supply chain and operations workforce solutions and services is pleased to announce the appointment of Xander Kameny as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 6, 2025.

Kameny brings a wealth of experience and proven track record of success in the electronics and hardware manufacturing, consulting, and staffing services industries and has been serving as the company's CFO/COO since 2022. Kameny first joined SCRG in 2010 and has contributed to its growth and success while servicing in several roles throughout his tenure with the company. Before SCRG, Kameny held various influential leadership positions at several prominent international businesses and has consistently demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic acumen, and a passion for driving best in class customer service.

"We are truly excited to promote Xander to the role of CEO," said John Broderick, Interim CEO and Board Director. "His experience and expertise in global supply chain management & staffing solutions will continue to be invaluable in guiding SCRG through our next stages of growth."

"I am grateful for this opportunity to lead the business into a new era of growth and service excellence. Having worked side-by-side with the amazing team at SCRG I am confident we will be successful, responded Xander Kameny."

About Supply Chain Resources Group:

Supply Chain Resources Group (SCRG) provides Strategic Workforce Solutions to some of the world's biggest brands and OEMs, bringing highly skilled engineering talent to solve complex offshore manufacturing challenges. Through SCRG's vendor managed services, OEMs and brand-owning companies reduce risk, increase speed to market, optimize quality, and reduce costs for their high technology products. SCRG offers services in hardware engineering talent recruitment and deployment, supplier selection, factory audits, and other electronics and hardware manufacturing consulting services. Since 2008, SCRG has consistently empowered businesses worldwide to optimize their manufacturing operations and supply chains. SCRG has strategic office locations in China, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico, and India.

Please join us in congratulating Xander. We are confident that under his leadership, SCRG will continue to thrive and reach new heights.

