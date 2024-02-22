Supply Chain Resources Group Bolsters Leadership Team with Esteemed Board of Advisors

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Resources Group, a leading global provider of world class engineering and operations professionals through its Talent-on-Demand services, is thrilled to announce an expansion to its leadership team with the creation of a six-member Board of Advisors.

John Buggie (Charleston, SC) is a professional services industry leader with a rich background in top management consulting firms, including Kearney, Ernst & Young, AlixPartners, and Strategos and Fortune 500 global corporations such as LVMH and Brown Forman across international markets. With a track record of successful commercial and entrepreneurial roles, John and his advisory firm Palmetto Pivot Partners currently serve private equity clients and portcos in accelerating value creation through strategic and operational performance improvements.

Christine Fisher (San Francisco, CA) is an executive with extensive experience in digital transformation. Her operational expertise helping customers improve quality, reduce costs, and manage risks further strengthens the strategic vision of the leadership team. She brings 20 years' experience in supply chain consulting (Kearney), SaaS start-ups (Anaplan) and big tech (Cisco Systems) serving a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics and tech hardware. Stanford BA in Economics/Japanese and Harvard MBA.

Tommy Hall (Seattle, WA) is a contract manufacturing expert with over 30 years of experience within the industry. Tommy's talent for identifying client pain points and aligning them with organizational goals makes him a valuable addition to Supply Chain Resources Group's leadership team, and he will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's strategic initiatives and driving sustainable growth in the competitive supply chain landscape.

Mahesh Krishnamurti (New York, NY & Mumbai, India) brings a strategic and global perspective to Supply Chain Resources Group. He is a proven change agent to C-Suites and Boards, given his international experience at leading firms and portfolio companies, including Symbol Technologies (now Zebra), Henry Schein, Worth, Goldman Sachs, and Vaco, among others. Mahesh drives leadership alignment, business execution, and long-term profitability with a focus on embedding Sustainability into operations. As a member of RGP's global leadership team, he led the firm's profitable growth in India and MEA regions, based out of Mumbai for 13 years. India's Central Bank later appointed him as Independent Director to the board of YES Bank (India's 4th largest bank) where he helped turn the bank around within two years, to avert its collapse.

Bob Kupbens (San Francisco, CA & London, England) is a renowned leader in digital, product, and brand transformations at innovative Fortune 500 companies like Target, Apple, eBay, Delta Air Lines, ADT, and Neiman Marcus. His expertise in driving transformative initiatives aligns seamlessly with Supply Chain Resources Group's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry innovation.

Akash Shah (Singapore) is an experienced leader across global markets, with depth across the Asia-Pacific region through senior business, finance transformation and CFO / Finance leadership positions across multiple operating environments, including publicly listed MNCS (e.g., PepsiCo, Coats), private equity portfolio companies (e.g., Made, TES) and management consulting (Kearney) primarily in Consumer, Industrial and Technology sectors. Akash's expertise around driving value creation through business growth / transformation, strategic (M&A, strategy) and operational performance improvement execution will be valuable in driving financial excellence and strategic growth. Akash currently serves as Group CFO for one of TPG Capital's portfolio companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of professionals to our Board of Advisors," said Xander Kameny, CFO/COO at Supply Chain Resources Group. " Each member brings a unique set of skills and experiences that align with our commitment to innovation, excellence, and client success. Their collective expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding our strategic initiatives and driving our company's success to new heights."

The expanded Board of Advisors reflects Supply Chain Resources Group's dedication to fostering a dynamic and forward-thinking leadership team. With these influential additions, the company is poised to navigate the evolving landscape of the supply chain industry and continue providing exceptional value to its customers.

Supply Chain Resources Group (SCRG) provides global Strategic Workforce Solutions to some of the world's biggest brands. SCRG brings highly skilled engineering talent to solve complex offshore manufacturing challenges for OEMs and brand-owning companies. Through SCRG's vendor managed solutions OEMs and brand-owning companies increase speed to market and optimize costs for their high-technology products. SCRG offers serves in hardware engineering talent recruitment and deployment, supplier selection and audits, logistics management, Cost Downs, DfX, FMEA, and other electronics hardware manufacturing consulting services.

