SUPPLY CHAIN SOURCES WILL REPRESENT THREE POPULAR WELLNESS BRANDS AT CES 2024

KingSmith® Walking Pad™, LifeSmart® PowerTouch™ Fitness

and AiWorks Global

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Sources (SCS) will represent at CES 2024 three popular wellness brands: KingSmith Fitness and a full line of WalkingPad products (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #54208), LifeSmart PowerTouch Fitness (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #54508) and AiWorks Global (LVCC, North Hall, Booth #8125).

SCS rolled out KingSmith Fitness and the Denise Austin WalkingPad™ at CES in January 2023. KingSmith is the inventor of the original WalkingPad and holds multiple patents for its innovative double folding treadmill technology.

Enjoy your workout with the Denise Austin WalkingPad™, the easy-to-use foldable treadmill. Download the app or use the remote to control walking/running speed and monitor your stats at all times. There's no need for a club membership or dedicated home exercise room. Just use it and store it.

Since the initial debut, SCS has developed and launched a complete WELLNESS PROGRAM that encompasses Fitness, Smart Sleep, Sauna, Cold Plunge, and Red-Light Therapy categories. These categories are represented under the KingSmith®, LifeSmart™, LifeTrend, Tony Little™, and Denise Austin™ brands. SCS was previously known in the marketplace for its LifeSmart™ branded hot tubs, massage chairs, heating products, kamado grills, fans, lift chairs, and furniture.

"The last 12 months have been exciting, ending with our best year ever," said SCS CEO Mike Dolder. "We increased the distribution of our core product lines and brands. We expanded from our Kingsmith Fitness offerings to include LIFESMART PowerTouch Fitness, and we developed a Full Line of LIFETREND-branded cold plunge and therapy products."

"In addition, we have teamed up with 'America's Personal Trainer' Tony Little, to launch a line of portable wellness and recovery products including zero-gravity massage chairs, smart sleep products, inflatable hot tubs, dry saunas, and cold plunge tubs," Dolder continued. "We're excited to launch these product categories globally, and play an integral part of the exploding wellness movement."

New channels of distribution and partnerships with leading retailers in those channels are a big part of SCS's growth and will continue into next year.

"We have expanded our customer base in a big way, with leading retailers in a range of channels including Sporting Goods, Home Furnishing/Appliances, TV Retail, and Wholesale Club," said Dave Jackman, SCS President of Sales, Wellness.

"We invite retailers, the media, and anyone interested in the future of fitness and wellness for a broad range of consumers, not just high-income households, to come see the products at our three CES booths," Jackman said.

Sales Contact:

David Jackman, President of Wellness, [email protected] ,

SOURCE Supply Chain Sources