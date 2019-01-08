Supply Chain Thematic Viewpoints, Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Themes Driving Innovation, New Business Models and Creating New Opportunities in the Supply Chain



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05676513



Technological revolutions in the logistics space have resulted in minimizing the current complexities and creating new opportunities for value-chain participants.Key future themes, including artificial intelligence, autonomous technologies, digital platforms and Blockchain are expected to create much disruption in the value chain and give rise to new participants, business models, and disintermediation among others.



From self-running trucks to automated contracts, the supply chain is ripe for innovation.This is expected to create much disruption in the value chain and give rise to new business models and, potentially, even lead to disinter-mediation within the supply chain.



For instance, the industry is making a conscious shift from asset-centric models to more digital asset-light approaches, enabling new types of services such as on-demand, real-time, and agile last-mile delivery solutions suited for the uncertain nature of the urban supply chain.Looking ahead into the future, autonomous technologies such as drones and autonomous trucks are also expected to plough the road, as they drive efficiency through cost savings from less fuel consumption.



Approximately 200,000 trucks are expected to be making autonomous deliveries by 2030. Blockchains will introduce more trust and transparency into the supply chain, improving business process agility. Finally, artificial intelligence approaches will lend new cognitive capabilities to moving and thinking assets in the supply chain.



Research Highlights

This research service offers a detailed analysis on each of these thematic viewpoints with timelines of impact, empirical evidence, and key participants to watch out for that benefit from these revolutionary transitions. Discover how these segments are disrupting the market:



• Digital Freight Brokerage: Trace the trend of "Uberization of logistics" based on crowdsourcing and shared economy models.

• Artificial Intelligence: Gain an insight into when the technology will become mainstream from a regulatory and commercial perspective; also spot how they are being used for last-mile connectivity and enabling new agile business models in the supply chain.

• Autonomous Fleet: From mobile autonomous forklifts to autonomous trucks, understand why the logistics industry is focusing on this segment.

• Blockchain: Identify ways in which the technology is being used to enable contractual relationships



Key Issues Addressed

• Which are the major technology trends disrupting the logistics space?

• How are these technologies giving rise to new supply chain models?

• What are the implications of these themes on the supply chain?

• What drivers and levers should be tracked to monetize these opportunities?

• Discover how these trends are disrupting the market and the traditional industry's business model with this Frost & Sullivan research.



Author:

Archana Devi Vidyasekar



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05676513



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

