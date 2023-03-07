Supply Chain to Production Line End-2-End Visibility: DBI Technologies Inc. Releases Solutions Schedule .NET v9.0

Industry Tested, Developer Trusted Enterprise Data Visualization Controls

End-to-End Supply Chains to Production Line Visibility is about bringing a holistic approach to the multi-tier, multi-mode, multi-directional nature of information supporting our Enterprises today. From sourcing raw materials through production to consumer delivery, DBI Technologies Inc.'s Solutions Schedule suite of products give developers the tools to visualize their enterprise resource data requirements the way they need.

WINNIPEG, MB, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating end-to-end supply chain to production line resource visibility is as important as ever in these inflationary economic times. Create Optimized Production Plans and Supply Chain Visibility on your terms with intuitive drag and drop Gantt style accuracy. Solutions Schedule .NET v9.0 offers Developers the flexibility to visualize their Enterprise Resource Data and planning requirements their way.

Manage multiple plans and production line schedules, on different timelines, in One Scheduling View. Solutions Schedule .NET v9.0 creates flexibility for stacking, extending, expanding and creating plans with multiple schedule views the way you need. New User Drawn customization functionality, image handling and data presentation give developers and their software users the right tools for planning and scheduling the right resources, in the right places at the right times.

DBI's enviable and growing list of customers present the most demanding of requirements - Ball Aerospace, Nasa, FritoLay, Laminaar Airline Management, Pepsi, Wolters Klewer, RotoRooter, GM, CapGemini... all have time-tested and industry validated Solutions Schedule and Studio Controls as their first choice for Enterprise Resource planning (ERP) component software. Get your suite of reusable ERP component software today - www.DBI-Tech.com/E2E

About

Working on three decades of innovation for the developer community, DBI Technologies Inc. is focused on providing Developers with the most trusted and industry tested, reusable component software technologies, services and the best technical support in our industry. Solutions Schedule, Studio Controls, Doc-Tags, xAIgent and the .NET Scheduling Framework are highlights of DBI's expertise and commitment to lasting results.

Why DBI Technologies Inc.?

Code Level Support for Visual Studio, Microsoft Access, Visual Basic, Visual C++, Visual FoxPro, any .NET / OLE compliant development environment...

The Best Industry Technical Support

DBI Component Software products come with IDE specific Sample Application source code

Included, One year of product maintenance and technical support (renewable)

Single Developer, Multi-Developer and Site Licensing to suit each development teams needs

Each product includes a 30-day evaluation period with technical support

Developing With Tutorials and detailed technical documentation for each component

DBI's Component Software Products are Priced Right and come with Royalty Free Distribution

For full product details, enterprise licensing and other component software solutions from DBI, please navigate to: https://www.dbi-tech.com/E2E or anyone of DBI's worldwide value added reseller partners.

https://www.dbi-tech.com/SolutionsSchedule

https://www.dbi-tech.com

Press information:

DBI Marketing | [email protected]

800.670.8045 | 204.985.5774 | 204.943.0738 (fax)

