Supply Chain Visibility Leader FourKites Partners with Purple Quarter to Appoint Bo Tao as CTO

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based FourKites has onboarded Ex-Google techie Bo Tao as Chief Technology Officer. Bespoke CTO search firm, Purple Quarter was the preferred search partner for the C-suite role. 

FourKites has a vision to 'drive end-to-end supply chain orchestration, with visibility as the foundation.' Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world's most recognized brands — including 9 of the top 10 CPG and 18 of the top 20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. The company approached Purple Quarter to find a suitable technology leader.

FourKites Founder & CEO, Mathew Joseph Elenjickal, shared, "We are pleased to welcome Bo Tao onboard. I'm positive that his extensive experience and diverse background will complement FourKites' rapidly growing customer base and innovative platform. As chief technology officer, Bo will drive effective and mature agile practices and optimize processes as an essential factor for our global business. We appreciate how smoothly Purple Quarter managed the entire recruiting process."

Purple Quarter devised a customized approach to mapping and finding the right tech leader. Tao was identified as the ideal candidate for FourKites' search for a data-driven and results-oriented leader. His prior stints include Google, Symantec and NEXT Trucking.

"I am excited about the opportunity at FourKites. As the Chief Technology Officer, my goal is to create a holistic tech landscape to ideate and deliver the best possible platform, while simultaneously focusing on engineering excellence, execution and building for scale to accommodate our rapidly growing customer base. Thanks to Purple Quarter for their guidance," Tao stated. 

About Purple Quarter

Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm with a global presence. In over five years, it has mapped out 10,000+ credible tech leaders and expanded with offices across the US, Singapore, UK, UAE and India. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insights into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. Having partnered with 100+ tech product companies, the brand specializes in cross-functional tech domains with dedicated teams to meet custom senior tech leadership requirements.

