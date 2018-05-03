Supply Clinic Names John Strong, Healthcare Supply Chain Leader, To Advisory Board

"We're incredibly excited to have John as part of our team. His leadership in the healthcare supply chain space is critical to our efforts to disrupt and improve upon dental supply distribution," said Jacob Drucker, CEO of Supply Clinic.

"All segments of the healthcare supply chain, and especially the purchase of dental products is ripe for disruption," Mr. Strong explained. "The technology employed by Supply Clinic is certainly disruptive to traditional group purchasing models and can be applied across other segments of the healthcare supply chain."

Mr. Strong spent the first half of his career in supply chain management on the provider side, ending with ten years at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. He then served in senior leadership positions at Premier, Inc., and was the founding president and CEO of Consorta, a $5 billion GPO that is now part of HealthTrust Purchasing Group. Mr. Strong was inducted into the Healthcare Supply Chain Hall of Fame in 2011.

Mr. Strong now spends much of his time working closely with companies in the healthcare supplies space. He also works with organizations such as the Greenhealth Exchange on volume aggregation strategies, and with healthcare providers and alliances on supply chain operational review and strategy development.

Mr. Strong holds a Master's degree in Business Administration with Distinction from DePaul University in Chicago, and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic was founded by Dr. Scott Drucker and his brother Jacob, a statistician. As a Periodontal resident, Dr. Drucker could not find any trusted source to price-compare and buy supplies from different sellers. The brothers assembled a talented team and built Supply Clinic to fill the void. With over 100 trusted sellers and 35,000 products, Supply Clinic lets customers compare products and pricing, and buy from multiple sellers with a single checkout.

