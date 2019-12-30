Supply Clinic Names Mitch Olan, DSO Executive And Leader, To Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Clinic, the online marketplace for dental supplies, announced the appointment of Mitch Olan, former COO, CEO, and current Executive Chairman of Dental Care Alliance (DCA), to its Advisory Board. In his more than 25 years of experience at the helm of DCA, Mr. Olan has grown it from four dental practices to over 300 affiliated practices in 19 states.

"We're thrilled to have Mitch as part of our team. He is a true leader and expert in the DSO space, with tremendous experience gained scaling his business into one of the largest in the dental space. Mitch's insights into the tools and workflows used by cutting-edge DSOs are instrumental in helping Supply Clinic making them more accessible to all dental offices," explained Scott Drucker, President of Supply Clinic.

"I'm very excited to be a part of Supply Clinic," said Mr. Olan. "Supply Clinic is making purchasing less expensive and more efficient for all dental practices, small and large alike. I'm eager to help however I can, including helping Supply Clinic bring DSO-level efficiency and pricing to the rest of the industry. Supply Clinic is on the road to transform the dental supplies field, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

In addition to serving as Executive Chairman of DCA, Mr. Olan also serves as Secretary of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). Prior to joining DCA, Mr. Olan served as Regional Vice President at Option Care Incorporated, a home infusion therapy business, and served in various roles at ORMCO, a division of what is today Envista Holdings Corporation. Mr. Olan received a BS in Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic was founded by Dr. Scott Drucker and his brother Jacob, a statistician. As a Periodontal resident, Dr. Drucker could not find any trusted source to price-compare and buy supplies from different sellers. The brothers assembled a talented team and built Supply Clinic to fill the void. With over 100 trusted sellers and over 70,000 products, Supply Clinic lets customers compare products and pricing, and buy from multiple sellers with a single checkout.

For more information, call 773-634-1462 or visit www.supplyclinic.com.

