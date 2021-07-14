Supply Clinic's ProSuite Team Expands to Serve DSOs and Multi-Location Dental Practices

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Strohkirch joins the Supply Clinic team as VP of Special Markets to drive growth and strategy of Supply Clinic's procurement platform for multi-location dental practices and DSOs.

Patrick, a results-driven executive leader with over 25 years of successful experience in the dental industry, allows Supply Clinic to further serve the dental community. His passion is to help guide dental practices toward new heights through the implementation of industry-advancing products, technology, and services to increase efficiency and profitability while providing superior patient care.

"Patrick has extensive experience in the dental software space, and his background is rooted in patient care, making him an exceptional addition to our team. He truly understands the importance of enabling the team that supports the practitioners, especially as organizations scale. We're thrilled to have him on board," explains Scott Drucker , President of Supply Clinic.

A trained dental hygienist, Patrick has served in many roles in his career. He had the opportunity to serve his country honorably for 13 years as an Enlisted Soldier in both the Army and Air Force and as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Public Health Service. Patrick's well-rounded leadership and service experience will drive growth and strategy around ProSuite, offering DSOs and Group Practices efficiencies and cost savings that are often overlooked in the dental industry.

"I'm excited to bring the ProSuite solution powered by Supply Clinic's Marketplace to DSOs and Group Practices," says Patrick, VP of Special Markets at Supply Clinic. "I'm proud to join an organization that's dedicated to serving and growing the dental community."

Supply Clinic's procurement software, ProSuite allows DSOs to streamline ordering from all vendors across all practice locations. ProSuite boasts budgeting tools, order approvals processes, consolidated accounting, and a robust set of data visualization tools to best equip DSO and group practice customers.

About Supply Clinic:

Supply Clinic was founded by Dr. Scott Drucker, a periodontist, to make procurement easier and more efficient for dentists. ProSuite is the only dental-specific procurement software powered by a marketplace, ensuring product coverage in instances of backorders and stockouts. Supply Clinic also provides customers with the ability to host negotiated formularies, and can guide emerging DSOs through the RFP process.

