Supply Stunts U.S. Self Storage Rent Growth, Yardi Matrix Reports

SANTA BARBARA, California, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Yardi® Matrix shows that high supply levels are slowing rent growth in the U.S. self storage industry.

Street rates for standard 10x10 non-climate controlled units tumbled 2.5% year-over-year in July, with the average rate for climate controlled units falling 4.3%. Street rate performance declined in 89% of the top metros tracked by Yardi Matrix.

"Compared to July 2018, street rates have deteriorated even in markets with strong demand and limited new supply, such as large metros on the West Coast," the report says.

Learn how storage operators are changing their operating strategy amid these headwinds in the full Yardi Matrix national self storage report for August 2019. The report compiles data from more than 27,000 U.S. self storage projects that are completed or in various stages of development.

