SupplyBloc (SUPX) Launches Its Pre-ICO Today: A Global Solution to Supply Chain Management

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyBloc, a blockchain-integrated software solution that revolutionizes traditional supply chain management worldwide, announces the launch of its Pre-ICO. SupplyBloc provides small to mid-sized businesses (accounting for 99.7% of total U.S. businesses) with the power of blockchain technology to foster competitive growth within a multitude of industries.
Overseeing SupplyBloc as Co-Founder and CEO is Robert McNulty. McNulty was both a part of the big-box retail explosion in the United States and the first wave of companies bringing e-commerce to the internet, with Home Club and Shopping.com, respectively.
"With the support of early investors, our Pre-ICO sale will enable us to immediately add key team members and further support the developmental structuring of SupplyBloc's proprietary technology," says Mr. McNulty.
SUPX Pre-ICO Sale, May 15th 2018 - June 15th 2018:
- Token name = SUPX, an ERC-20 Token
- Soft Cap = $1 million USD
- Accepted methods of payment = Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin
- Minimum purchase quantity = 1000 SUPX
- 1 SUPX = 0.15 USD
- Receive a 35% bonus for early participation
McNulty adds, "Our solution coalesces with existing operational systems and will tie together individual participants within a single supply chain. This allows each entity to maintain operational control, while still having the opportunity to create efficiencies wherever they please.
Partners can then hand-pick the areas of concern that they want SupplyBloc to solve."
About SupplyBloc
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, SupplyBloc is a blockchain-integrated solution that provides complete transparency, tracking, and optimization of every activity within a supply chain network. By combining the power of the blockchain with innovative technology, SupplyBloc revolutionizes the way small to mid-sized businesses approach supply chain management. For more information, visit www.supplybloc.io.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supplybloc-supx-launches-its-pre-ico-today-a-global-solution-to-supply-chain-management-300648364.html
SOURCE SupplyBloc Technology
Share this article