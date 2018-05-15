SupplyBloc (SUPX) Launches Its Pre-ICO Today: A Global Solution to Supply Chain Management

Overseeing SupplyBloc as Co-Founder and CEO is Robert McNulty. McNulty was both a part of the big-box retail explosion in the United States and the first wave of companies bringing e-commerce to the internet, with Home Club and Shopping.com, respectively.

"With the support of early investors, our Pre-ICO sale will enable us to immediately add key team members and further support the developmental structuring of SupplyBloc's proprietary technology," says Mr. McNulty.

SUPX Pre-ICO Sale, May 15th 2018 - June 15th 2018:

Token name = SUPX, an ERC-20 Token

Soft Cap = $1 million USD

Accepted methods of payment = Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin

Minimum purchase quantity = 1000 SUPX

1 SUPX = 0.15 USD

Receive a 35% bonus for early participation

McNulty adds, "Our solution coalesces with existing operational systems and will tie together individual participants within a single supply chain. This allows each entity to maintain operational control, while still having the opportunity to create efficiencies wherever they please.

Partners can then hand-pick the areas of concern that they want SupplyBloc to solve."

About SupplyBloc

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, SupplyBloc is a blockchain-integrated solution that provides complete transparency, tracking, and optimization of every activity within a supply chain network. By combining the power of the blockchain with innovative technology, SupplyBloc revolutionizes the way small to mid-sized businesses approach supply chain management. For more information, visit www.supplybloc.io.

