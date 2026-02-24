SupplyCaddy Partners with South Beach Wine & Food Festival to Unveil First-of-Its-Kind Packaging at Burger Bash

To celebrate 25 years, the packaging print was designed by Miami's own internationally renowned artist BRITTO

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyCaddy , a leading provider of custom packaging solutions for the QSR and fast-casual industry, proudly announced its partnership with the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) to create the first-of-its-kind, fully custom-designed packaging vessel for the Festival's 25th Anniversary and its most iconic and internationally recognized event: Burger Bash .

For the first time in the Festival's history, Burger Bash featured a custom branded, premium presentation vessel created exclusively by SupplyCaddy, designed specifically for chefs, restaurateurs, and burger contenders to showcase their culinary craftsmanship the way it was meant to be seen, served, and experienced. The custom packaging print design was created by Miami's own internationally renowned local Miami artist BRITTO .

"As a Miami-born company deeply rooted in the hospitality and foodservice world, this partnership meant everything to us," said Zachary Stein, Co-Founder & CEO of SupplyCaddy. "Supporting SOBEWFF® and Burger Bash, an event that defines culinary culture and brings together the best names in hospitality was a moment of immense pride. This is why we do what we do."

The new packaging solution was engineered with both culinary performance and brand storytelling in mind, giving each competing restaurant a functional, elevated, and visually striking way to present their signature burger as they vied to be the prized winner. Developed through SupplyCaddy's innovation and design teams, the vessel reflected the Festival's milestone 25th year while delivering best-in-class durability, portability, and presentation.

Randy Fisher, Founder & CEO of CREaM, the event production company behind Burger Bash, shared: "Working with SupplyCaddy was nothing short of exceptional. Their team took a big creative vision and turned it into a tangible, beautifully crafted burger packaging solution that elevated the entire Burger Bash experience. Bringing this idea to life for our 25th anniversary required innovation, speed, and a true understanding of the hospitality world, and SupplyCaddy delivered on all fronts."

"SOBEWFF® represents the very best of culinary culture, creativity, and community and to have played a role in elevating that experience was an incredible honor," said Bradley Saveth, Co-Founder, President & COO of SupplyCaddy. "Introducing our food packaging innovation at Burger Bash was a defining moment that perfectly aligned with our Miami DNA and our love for great food, perfectly packaged."

Burger Bash took place on February 19, 2026 during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's 25th Anniversary celebration, where thousands of attendees had the opportunity to experience SupplyCaddy's custom packaging firsthand. Visit SupplyCaddy.com to learn more about QSR food packaging solutions.

SupplyCaddy is a global manufacturer of custom packaging and disposable products for the QSR, fast-casual, and hospitality industries. With operations across multiple countries and a commitment to design, innovation, and supply chain excellence, SupplyCaddy partners with some of the most recognized brands in foodservice to deliver elevated packaging experiences at scale.

