SupplyClub Launches GreenBux Program to Reward Sustainable Choices

The new program offers discounts and carbon offset opportunities for customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyClub , the sustainable B2B packaging supply company, is excited to announce the launch of its new rewards program, GreenBux . Now available to all SupplyClub PRO members, this innovative program provides customers with discounts on future orders and contributes to global sustainability efforts through carbon offsets with their partner CarbonClick , a leader in high-integrity carbon offsetting.

GreenBux is designed to incentivize businesses to make greener choices. The system rewards customers on every purchase, with points calculated based on the sustainability score of each product taking into account attributes such as being compostable, recyclable, PFAs free, etc. The more sustainable attributes and certifications a product has, the more GreenBux points customers earn.

As a digital warehouse and full-service supplier, SupplyClub simplifies access to sustainable packaging and supplies for businesses of all sizes. From compostable shipping materials to biodegradable food containers, the company curates high-quality products that enable businesses to meet their sustainability goals. SupplyClub PRO membership also gives access to the company's proprietary dynamic pricing model giving customers the most competitive rate, enhanced account management, free samples and shipping perks.

"At SupplyClub, our mission has always been to make sustainability accessible and impactful," said Andrew Hargest, President and CEO of SupplyClub. "GreenBux embodies this commitment by rewarding customers for choosing eco-friendly products while giving them the opportunity to actively contribute to environmental preservation."

The GreenBux points can be redeemed for exclusive discounts on sustainable supplies, or toward meaningful carbon offset projects like the conservation of tropical rainforests in Peru, and installation of wind turbine generators in India. CarbonClick's projects are always transparent, rigorously verified, and designed to maximize environmental and social impact, ensuring that every offset contributes to real change.

The program is now available to all SupplyClub PRO customers. To learn more and sign up, visit mysupplyclub.com/greenbux-rewards-program .

About SupplyClub

SupplyClub is a full-service B2B supply company specializing in sustainable packaging and eco-friendly solutions. By providing a curated selection of high-quality, environmentally conscious products SupplyClub empowers businesses to align their operations with sustainability goals. Whether you're a startup or a large enterprise, SupplyClub makes it easier than ever to make a difference.

