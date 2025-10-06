SupplyHouse Adds Kohler To Product Line, Bringing Pros a Trusted Brand Their Customers Love

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, an e-commerce supplier for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical professionals, is giving professional tradespeople more design-forward, trusted options in kitchen and bath with the addition of Kohler, one of the most specified names in the plumbing and home design business.

Kohler, a global leader in kitchen and bath products for more than 150 years, is recognized by consumers and professionals alike for design and engineering excellence. SupplyHouse customers will now have access to a broad range of Kohler kitchen and bath products, all alongside SupplyHouse's offering of the essential parts, tools, and materials pros depend on every day.

"SupplyHouse customers will now have access to a broad range of Kohler kitchen and bath products." Post this

"With Kohler joining our line-up, we're giving pros access to a brand they trust and one their customers already know and love, making every job easier to deliver with confidence," said Jennifer Harrison, vice president of merchandising at SupplyHouse. "Our mission has always been to make it easier for pros to do their jobs well by giving them the parts, brands, and service they need. With Kohler products available from SupplyHouse, a pro can order everything from one place -- shipped fast and tracked together."

With the addition of Kohler, SupplyHouse now offers more than 300,000 products from over 450 trusted brands, making the distributor a one-stop shop for trade professionals. Four distribution centers located strategically across the United States ensure quick delivery on every order for pros, for whom time is critical.

The addition of Kohler is a natural fit for SupplyHouse. The companies share a commitment to serving the trade with integrity, innovation, and reliability. SupplyHouse continues to bring key brands and products to customers while providing seamless accessibility to help trade professionals deliver exceptional results on every project.

About SupplyHouse

Founded in 2004, SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce company specializing in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with distribution centers in Nevada, Texas, Ohio, and New Jersey, the company is redefining what it means to support the trades — from providing access to top-quality products to fostering education and recognition programs that strengthen the future of skilled labor.

SOURCE SupplyHouse