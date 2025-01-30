SupplyHouse Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the Third Consecutive Year

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading online plumbing, HVAC, and electrical distributor, is honored to be certified as a Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. The certification is a testament to the company's vibrant and supportive workplace culture and reflects their dedication to their core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork. In this year's survey, 91% of participants said SupplyHouse was a great place to work.

"This is an incredible milestone that celebrates our team and the culture we've built together," said Anna Goldenbaum, who leads the Employee Experience & Culture team at SupplyHouse. "Every team member has contributed and helped cultivate an environment that inspires enthusiasm and where we're all able to grow. We're excited to continue making SupplyHouse a place where people are excited to come to work."

SupplyHouse creates a thriving workplace by actively investing in initiatives designed to encourage employee engagement and well-being. With flexible schedules, remote work opportunities, allocated funds for professional development, and a selection of healthcare options designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and budgets, the company helps employees feel empowered and supported at every stage of their career.

Great Place To Work® evaluates organizations through its proprietary For All Methodology™ – the most extensive ongoing workforce analysis in the United States. This rigorous evaluation analyzes data from millions of employee surveys to quantitatively assess workplaces on traditionally qualitative measures like trust, pride, and camaraderie.

The achievement supports the company's belief that an exceptional workplace starts with employee satisfaction, which, in turn, drives outstanding service for its customers. As SupplyHouse continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to creating opportunities for employees to excel.

For more information about career opportunities at SupplyHouse.com and to apply to join their team of collaborative, innovative team members, visit their careers page.

About SupplyHouse:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work. Its platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified.

