SupplyHouse Expands to Larger Fulfillment Center in New Jersey

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading online supplier of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, is pleased to announce the relocation of one of its fulfillment centers from Cranbury, New Jersey, to Dayton, New Jersey. The new fulfillment center, located at 30 Apple Orchard Dr., Suite 1, Dayton, NJ 08810, will offer significantly more inventory capacity, a streamlined setup, and faster service for customers in New Jersey and across the Northeast.

The expansion from 200,000 square feet of storage space in SupplyHouse.com's current Cranbury location to 337,105 square feet in their new Dayton location marks a major milestone for the company during a period of rapid growth.

One of the clearest benefits of the additional space will be a more extensive inventory in terms of both quantity and variety. Beyond increasing the company's physical capacity, the new facility will boost its operational capabilities as well. The expanded fulfilment center will mean larger staging and packing areas, reduced congestion, and faster order processing to meet rising customer demand, positioning SupplyHouse.com to continue to scale effectively in the future.

"We're really excited to make this move to Dayton," said Nando Cunha, Chief Operating Officer at SupplyHouse.com. "We'll have about double the space, which is a huge win, because we'll be able to get orders out to customers faster, and it'll be a great place to work for our fulfillment center team."

SupplyHouse.com's other fulfillment centers across the country will remain fully operational for continuing fast and reliable service coast to coast. The company is proud to grow its footprint in New Jersey and looks forward to maintaining a strong presence in the local community.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. Relying on their core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork (or GRIT), SupplyHouse.com aims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated.

