SupplyHouse.com Celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with Team Bonding and Laser Tag

National Employee Appreciation Day is celebrated on the first Friday of March, and SupplyHouse.com showed their employees how much they were appreciated. The day started off with team members being surprised to find invitations on their desks inviting them to partake in laser tag. The office was split into three different groups of 40 people, and during their designated hour and a half time slots each group headed over to Laser Kingdom. "The team works so hard which allows us to accomplish great things, we enjoy being able to show our appreciation whenever we can," said Kari Stirnweis, Human Resources Captain. "There's a lot of planning involved to make sure the day runs smooth and every person knows how valuable they are to us."

Aside from a trip to Laser Kingdom, President Josh Meyerowitz addressed everyone with a special message during their monthly company meeting. "I'm so grateful to have you as teammates," he began. He went on to explain that the success of the company has only been possible because of the people who work for it. "I feel strongly that the people within these walls can't get any better. With each passing day the answer becomes clearer: it's the team we have. Not only the people, but the way you all interact with each other."

The office also provided lunch catered by Felico's, which was served by team captains. Later on, people dunked fruits, pretzels, and marshmallows in chocolate fondue fountains, and prizes were raffled off to wrap up the festivities.

SupplyHouse.com prides itself on creating an interactive, enjoyable, and positive work environment. Although March 1st was Employee Appreciation Day, SupplyHouse.com appreciates the efforts of their employees every day. Their Nevada location will celebrate on March 8th, Ohio on March 19th, and New Jersey on March 21st and 22nd. With their core values including a positive attitude, teamwork, humility, and more, thanking employees with a special day of fun and unique activities fits right into their culture.

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com

