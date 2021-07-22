SupplyHouse.com Celebrates its Core Values with 5 Weeks of Summer Events

Throughout the month, the company hosted different events each week that aligned with a specific value. The month started off with the value of innovation, where team members worked together to create a virtual cartoon of working at SupplyHouse.com. As a part of respect week, Paul Meshanko, a business leader and acclaimed author was invited to speak about the importance of respect in the workplace. To celebrate the value of teamwork, the team was split into small groups to play a virtual game of Code Names. Generosity week consisted of groups doing random acts of kindness. The group who completed the most random acts of kindness was asked to choose a charity for SupplyHouse.com to donate to on their behalf. In addition, each act of kindness helped to provide supplies to students at the Electrical HVAC/R Training Center in Copiague, NY. Lastly, grit was celebrated with different campfire chats where teammates played icebreaker games with a grit theme!

These five core values have remained a constant throughout the company's history, and each represents aspects of SupplyHouse.com's unique culture. These core values have created an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and trust. The whole team looks forward to the annual celebration of core values and strives to live them every day of the year.

"Our team members truly live by our core values by creating a positive, welcoming, and supportive environment," expressed Devin Messina, HR Coordinator. "However, Core Values Month is really where you see our team members shine."

About SupplyHouse.com

SupplyHouse.com is home to over 180,000 plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, providing trade professionals and homeowners with fast shipping, personalized customer service, and industry-low prices. SupplyHouse.com has over 500 employees across its four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio, with a new Texas location opening in the coming months. With its core values, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, partners, and the greater community.

