SupplyHouse.com Employees Lunge into More Office Yoga and Meditation in 2020

For nearly four years, Stephanie Tolino, a yoga and meditation instructor, has been coming to SupplyHouse.com twice a month to provide employees with 20-minute meditation and/or yoga sessions. Yoga and meditation are known to have many health benefits including improved focus, creativity, stress management, mental wellbeing and more.

"Yoga and meditation make great resolutions because they are the practice of continuous self-reflection," said Tolino. "We are constantly evolving and require the proper attention from ourselves to remain motivated and productive. These reflective practices give people the opportunity to unwind, regain clarity, and remember that we are one piece of a larger puzzle. Yoga and meditation practices increase innovation because of the vulnerability and empathy that the practice builds. It allows us to work towards the best version of ourselves, both in the office and at home," Tolino continued.

With the new year just beginning, several employee's resolutions revolve around the commitment to their yoga and meditation practices.

"The meditation room at SupplyHouse.com has provided a perfect avenue for me to break up my day," said Krystle Remington, SupplyHouse.com Product Support Specialist. "Many of us, including myself, carry full schedules and finding a good time to focus on our mind, body and health can be difficult. Having a place to go before the work day begins, or even fitting in a quick session during my lunch break removes the stress of having to find time. I always come back to my desk with renewed energy and positivity to carry out the rest of my day," Remington continued.

SupplyHouse.com prides itself on creating an enjoyable and positive work environment which fosters innovation and creativity. They have a total of 370 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With their core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and greater community every day.

