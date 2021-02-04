SupplyHouse.com: Plumbing & HVAC Supplies with a Side of Breakfast Quesadillas

The Engagement Team at SupplyHouse.com is often thinking of ways for teammates to interact with one another virtually throughout the pandemic. Since the company previously hosted cooking and nutrition events in the office prior to the pandemic, the team was excited to host this virtual event!

Before the class, everyone was provided with gift cards allowing each employee to purchase the items needed to cook a breakfast quesadilla with dill sauce. If an employee was unable to eat the quesadilla as a result of dietary restrictions, they were encouraged to cook their own breakfast at that time.

All employees started their day on January 22nd by logging onto Zoom with their cameras set up in their kitchens. Chef Melissa joined in her kitchen as well and walked the team through the process of cooking her favorite breakfast quesadilla.



After the virtual cooking class, the team broke out into huddles where they enjoyed their breakfast, played ice breaker games, and listened to company updates.



"The cooking class encouraged all of us to step away from our normal work environment," expressed Julie Collins - Human Resources Team Lead. "As someone who is seated for most of the day, I really enjoyed being able to move around my kitchen as a chef guided me through a delicious meal. It was nice to break away from my normal routine and do something 'offline, and it was a really fun way to start a Friday," she continued.



SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 554 employees across its four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

