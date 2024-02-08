SupplyHouse.com Takes "Our House is Your House" Campaign Nationwide in Second Year

The Company is Building Relationships Through Tradeshow Booths and Training Events

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an established leader in plumbing, heating, electrical, and HVAC distribution, is celebrating the second year of its "Our House is Your House" campaign. The company plans to reach customers at major trade shows across the country, including the International Builder Show in Las Vegas.

Building on the success of the previous year, SupplyHouse.com will continue to tailor their trade show experience to a customer-focused approach. The "Our House is Your House" themed booth, praised for its welcoming atmosphere, allows visitors to engage with SupplyHouse and its team members in a relaxed, pressure-free environment, true to the company's ethos of "Real People, Real Service".

"This year, we're trying to reach a broader audience with our message of community and quality service," said Kyra Mitchell Lewis, Head of Integrated Marketing at SupplyHouse.com. "Our presence at the International Builder Show in Las Vegas is just the beginning of a nationwide tour that underlines our commitment to being more than a supplier, but being a partner tradespeople can depend on."

In addition to its expanded trade show itinerary, SupplyHouse.com is also increasing its support for trade professionals through monthly training events, available to watch both in-person and online. These sessions, featuring experts from renowned brands like Caleffi, Milwaukee, and Bluefin, offer invaluable insights, skill development, and networking opportunities for trade pros. As part of the company's TradeMaster program, these events are designed to empower professionals in the field with the knowledge and tools necessary for success.

"Our commitment to growth and education in the industry has never been stronger," said Events Manager, Kyle Black. "By hosting these monthly training events with leading industry names, we're excited to give our TradeMaster members access to the best resources available."

For more details about SupplyHouse.com's innovative approach to customer service and their TradeMaster program, visit supplyhouse.com/tm.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program supports trade professionals with exclusive time- and money-saving benefits. Free membership includes free shipping, lower prices, free returns, and access to a dedicated phone line.

