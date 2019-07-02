SupplyHouse.com Ties Creative Promotion into July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, an e-commerce company that sells plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, is running a promotion based on the July 4th National Hot Dog Eating Contest. From July 5th-July 7th customers will be able to receive 1% off their orders for every 10 hot dogs eaten by the winner of the men's competition.

The sale has grown tremendously over the years, after its start in 2016. While the promotion is active, SupplyHouse.com's orders increase by about 60% from their normal day-to-day sales. It turns out that, despite there not being much correlation between hot dogs and plumbing, their customer base loves it.

SupplyHouse.com will also reward its TradeMasters—a customer loyalty program designed specifically for trade professionals—with extended sale dates for the promotion. TradeMasters are able to benefit from the sale through July 8th.

This isn't the first creative promotion of its type, though. Gregory Caso, who is on the Marketing Team and helps to plan the company's promotions, says these types of sales have amazing results. "It's fun to plan these kinds of promos. We have a sale on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, known as Trade Tuesday—which is our biggest sale day of the year—and are consistently running sales where we give away all types of gear items like beach towels, sunglasses, and ice scrapers. We like to come up with new ideas to get customers excited all over again."

This sale in particular keeps SupplyHouse.com's customers actively engaged. "It's a way to game-ify our promotions," Caso continues. "Customers are not only rooting for the participants in the contest, but also for themselves. With these kinds of sales, we can get more creative with our designs and have fun with them. I've never heard of a sale that revolved around how many hot dogs one could eat!"

SupplyHouse.com takes pride in having low prices, exciting promotions, and excellent customer service. With this sale, they have found a way to take a nationally recognized summer event and add a fun, rewarding spin on it! They have a total of 300 employees across their four locations in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, and Nevada. With their core values revolving around respect, teamwork, and generosity, and their unique company culture, each employee works hard to ensure the sale is a success!



