SupplyLogic Appoints Steve Kremser as Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyLogic, a leader in marketing execution services, has appointed Steve Kremser as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. SupplyLogic's Founder, Kevin Sherlock will transition to Executive Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and governance while supporting the company's long-term direction.

"SupplyLogic is positioned for its next phase of growth, and Steve is a CEO with the expertise and vision to capitalize on our momentum," said Kevin Sherlock. "Over the past several months, our employees sharpened our execution, invested in our core verticals, and refocused our operations on enterprise customers who rely on us as a strategic partner. Steve brings a proven track record of success and the customer-centric mindset needed to accelerate our performance and growth."

Mr. Kremser has more than two decades of experience and a consultative approach to driving revenue growth through disciplined execution, optimizing customer service models, and building high-performance cultures. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Array Marketing, where he led the company's transformation and expansion while reinforcing its customer-centric model and deepening client engagement. Prior to Array, Mr. Kremser held senior leadership roles at Acosta Sales & Marketing, including Chief Operating Officer, overseeing multiple global divisions and the strategic, commercial, and operational performance of a large portfolio of businesses. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at Boston Consulting Group, where he led global consumer brands on growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, and sales-force effectiveness initiatives.

"SupplyLogic has built a trusted reputation with enterprise customers and a clear strategy centered on delivering operational excellence to support their complex marketing needs," added Mr. Kremser. "Our foundation is strong, our focus is right, and the opportunity ahead is significant. Enterprise organizations need a partner who understands the complexity of their business. I look forward to collaborating with our team to deepen partnerships, expand our capabilities, and deliver results that matter for our customers and stakeholders."

The appointment signals SupplyLogic's move into a new phase of growth and market expansion. Under Steve's leadership, the company will continue its laser focus on complex brands, operational excellence, and connecting people, processes, and technology to optimize brand execution for our valued clients.

About SupplyLogic

SupplyLogic optimizes brand execution for enterprise organizations. We provide managed services solutions associated with Print and Branded Merchandise categories across multi-location networks. SupplyLogic simplifies complexity, improves leverage and speed to market, freeing marketing teams to focus on strategy and growth. With 35+ years of expertise, we are an extension of our clients' teams — creating long-term value through smarter sourcing, compliance, precise kitting and fulfillment, and full-spend visibility across industries, including Foodservice & QSR, Finance, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, and Manufacturing.

SOURCE SupplyLogic