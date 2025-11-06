SupplyOne Acquires Lamb & Associates Packaging, Expanding Its Midwest Presence

The Arkansas-based packaging provider also offers advanced digital printing, further enhancing SupplyOne Digital's printing and finishing capabilities.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. , Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SupplyOne, Inc., a leading distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, has expanded its footprint in the Midwest by acquiring Lamb & Associates Packaging, Inc., a well‑established packaging manufacturer based in Arkansas.

Lamb & Associates Packaging is SupplyOne’s 45th acquisition since its founding in 1998. (CNW Group/SupplyOne Inc.)

Founded in 1981 by former college football national champion and Arkansas Razorbacks legend Jerry Lamb, Lamb & Associates Packaging is the largest independently‑owned corrugated sheet plant in the state of Arkansas, headquartered in Maumelle with an additional facility in Springdale. The company, now led by Jerry's son and daughter, Kyle Lamb and Laurie Whitfield, brings an impressive portfolio of products and capabilities that closely align with SupplyOne's existing offerings, including corrugated, die-cut, and litho-laminated boxes, point‑of‑purchase displays, specialty glued items, and turnkey distribution solutions including just‑in‑time delivery and inventory management.

Lamb & Associates Packaging also offers advanced digital printing options to its customers through a state of the art EFI Nozomi digital printer. The acquisition will bolster the already-extensive capabilities of SupplyOne Digital—SupplyOne's hub for digital printing and finishing—to be able to more efficiently and quickly produce larger run digitally printed corrugated packaging.

"The acquisition of Lamb & Associates Packaging further advances our strategic growth," said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "With their excellent manufacturing foundation and digital printing capabilities, we strengthen our ability to deliver customized, high‑impact packaging solutions across North America. We are pleased to welcome the dedicated team of Lamb & Associates Packaging to SupplyOne."

"The focus of LAP has always been on innovation, insightful packaging solutions, and a customer‑first culture," said Kyle Lamb, President of Lamb & Associates Packaging. "Joining forces with SupplyOne gives us access to greater resources and a national reach to better assist our customers, while maintaining the quality of service our team has built over four decades."

This acquisition represents the 45th addition to the SupplyOne portfolio, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding its manufacturing base and service network across North America. The combining of Lamb & Associates Packaging's distribution, manufacturing, and advanced digital printing capabilities with SupplyOne's national scale enhances their already-robust platform of corrugated products, digitally printed packaging, and value‑added services.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is a value-added packaging distributor with custom corrugated, foam, wood and plastics converting capabilities. Present in over 60 locations across the United States and Canada, SupplyOne delivers tailored products and solutions that help businesses transform and thrive. With a commitment to people first, we prioritize strong partnerships, ensuring each customer receives a unique, personalized experience. Our agility and growth focus drive us to continuously adapt to market needs, while our passion to serve fuels innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions. From optimizing supply chains to enhancing brand presence, we provide expertise and resources that empower businesses to scale with confidence. At SupplyOne, we don't just deliver packaging—we deliver success.

About Lamb & Associates Packaging

Lamb & Associates Packaging is a family‑owned packaging manufacturer and full‑service sheet plant located in Maumelle, Arkansas. Founded in 1981, the company offers a broad range of packaging and display solutions including corrugated boxes, point‑of‑purchase displays, specialty glued items, litho‑laminated packaging, and advanced digital printing services. Lamb & Associates Packaging is committed to delivering innovative, cost‑effective packaging solutions with a strong service‑first orientation.

