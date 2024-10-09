SupplyOne Expands Southeastern Region with Acquisition of Gulf Packaging, Inc.

The newest addition to the SupplyOne portfolio is a premier converter and supplier of custom corrugated boxes and displays

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SupplyOne, Inc., a leading distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, is strengthening its presence in the Southeast with the acquisition of Gulf Packaging, Inc ("Gulf"). Gulf is a premier converter and supplier of custom corrugated boxes and displays serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

An image of the Gulf Packaging, A SupplyOne Company logo. (CNW Group/SupplyOne Inc.)

Founded in 1990, Gulf Packaging operates out of production facilities located in Bay Minette and Tallassee, Alabama. The company specializes in producing a wide range of custom corrugated products with fast turnaround times and exceptional customer service. Gulf's comprehensive offerings and commitment to quality have established it as a trusted partner for businesses across diverse industries in the Southeastern United States.

"Welcoming Gulf Packaging into the SupplyOne family enhances our ability to deliver customized, high-quality packaging solutions to our customers in the Southeast and fills what was a large geographic opening for SupplyOne," says Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. "Gulf's reputation for excellence and customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled service and innovative packaging solutions nationwide."

"As a privately owned company for over three decades, finding a partner that values our legacy of superior service and dedication to our employees was paramount," says Larry Taylor, CEO of Gulf Packaging, Inc. "SupplyOne shares our commitment to customer satisfaction and offers the resources and support to expand our capabilities and reach across the country. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to our customers and team members."

"Joining SupplyOne marks an exciting new chapter for Gulf Packaging," says Paul Morris, President and General Manager of Gulf. "Their extensive network, industry expertise and packaging supplies offering will allow us to enhance our services while maintaining the personalized attention our customers have come to expect. We look forward to continued growth and success as part of SupplyOne."

This acquisition represents the 42nd addition to the SupplyOne portfolio since its founding 25 years ago, reinforcing the company's strategic growth and commitment to serving customers with comprehensive packaging solutions across North America.

About SupplyOne

SupplyOne is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of corrugated and value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. Since its founding in 1998, the company has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned packaging distributors and specialty corrugated converters. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.

www.supplyone.com

SOURCE SupplyOne Inc.