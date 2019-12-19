SupplyPoint Celebrates 20 Years of Business in the Americas and Doubles the Size of Their Facility by Moving to Research Triangle Park Area, the Largest Research Park in the United States

DURHAM, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyPoint, leaders in intelligent inventory solutions, celebrated 20 years of business in the Americas on December 2nd, 2019. In addition, they have just announced a relocation to a new facility in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina between Raleigh and Durham.

SupplyPoint first began its business in the Americas in 1999 with less than 5 employees, a year after the business was founded in the UK. It has again doubled its facility, has over 65 employees and is part of a global community with offices in the UK, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Germany and Belgium. As a local manufacturer, SupplyPoint offers enterprise solutions that are designed and built using leading-edge software and hardware technologies and infrastructure providing flexible, cost-saving inventory management solutions.

The new facility is equipped for further growth and is in a great location for graduates of the surrounding universities to seek opportunities within a global company. Customers of SupplyPoint can look forward to the Open House in February 2020 which will give them an opportunity to explore the new facility and network among likeminded businesses.

"We're very pleased to announce our move to RTP," says Robert Cox, Managing Director of SupplyPoint Americas. "This is not only an opportunity to create more jobs in the local area, but also allows us to expand our manufacturing, training and development capabilities to allow future growth and cater to an exciting and expanding market."

The new facility at 63,000 sq. ft comprises a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly area, a new product demo area and customer training facilities.

About SupplyPoint:

SupplyPoint was founded in 1998 to design, develop and manufacture innovative point-of-use inventory management systems. Through continued investment, development and expansion, SupplyPoint are now established as world leaders in automated point-of-use inventory solutions. Today, through close working relationships with distributors and end users, the company's products continue to evolve and provide ever improving benefits to organizations of any size. Regular customer-focused consultation, implementation, training and support services ensure SupplyPoint customers get maximum benefit from their implementation of automated inventory systems. This is made possible through a worldwide network that provides local support on a global scale, while helping the company deliver effective installations every time.

For more info, visit: www.supplypoint.com

