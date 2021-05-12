SupplyShift recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Sustainability Applications

Supplier sustainability applications can be used to "automate, augment, and scale responsible sourcing programs." Tweet this

SupplyShift built its supplier sustainability platform to facilitate collaboration and continuous improvement between global supply chain actors. They are currently working with several dozen enterprise customers across the consumer goods, retail, technology, apparel, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries.

"We're honored to be recognized in the Gartner Market Guide as a Representative Vendor," said Alex Gershenson, CEO and Co-founder of SupplyShift. "For the last eight years, we've been steadfast in our mission to bring responsible sourcing information into every day decision making. It's exciting to see this category gain traction, and we're inspired to keep building tools that deliver on our mission."

In the report, there is a clear distinction in the types of tools currently available. Where ESG rating systems and 3rd party data platforms provide static information about supplier performance, supplier sustainability applications are unique in their combination of "data collection, analysis, and domain expertise." Gartner also highlights standardized assessments, which are pre-set supplier questionnaires for specific ESG topics offered by some vendors, including SupplyShift. Standardized assessments can reduce supplier reporting burden, eliminate the need for companies to invent measurement frameworks, and improve industry alignment.

Gartner predicts the adoption of these technologies will accelerate in coming years.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Market Guide for Supplier Sustainability Applications, Miguel Cossio, William McNeill, Sarah Watt,19th April 2021.

