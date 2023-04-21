SupplySide East 2023 Welcomes Many First-Time & International Attendees as Thriving Health & Nutrition Industry Continues to Innovate and Grow

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' SupplySide East, the East Coast's leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions trade show, hosted more than 250 exhibiting companies and 2,800 health and nutrition industry leaders from around the globe for a dynamic event featuring thousands of the most innovative ingredients in dietary supplements, food and beverage, personal care and sports nutrition. The event took place April 18-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Informa Markets’ SupplySide East, the East Coast’s leading ingredients and supply-chain solutions trade show, hosted more than 250 exhibiting companies and 2,800 health and nutrition industry leaders from around the globe for a dynamic event featuring thousands of the most innovative ingredients in dietary supplements, food and beverage, personal care and sports nutrition. The event took place April 18-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Attendees at this year's trade show represented the growing industry with 50 percent visiting for the first time, including a combination of people new to the industry and others with experience who hadn't previously attended. New this year, SupplySide partnered with Naturally Network to host 20 first-time visitors who are part of the Naturally Network minority-owned fellowship program. The number of international attendees also rose, with 13 percent of attendees coming from 36 countries, an increase from prior years.

Education programming included eight sessions that were open to all attendees and focused on the latest science and trends in key categories such as beverages, women's health, synbiotics and healthy aging. Industry members who were unable to attend these sessions can access them on-demand through NaturalProductsInsider.com and within the SupplySide East mobile app.

"The education at SupplySide East gathered packed crowds who gained insight into the supplement and functional food industry trends and white space opportunities," said Sandy Almendarez, VP of Content, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition portfolio. "In addition to helping CPG brands better understand the marketplace in a variety of categories, the SupplySide content team was proud to partner with esteemed organizations such as Women in Nutraceuticals and Incivox to help foster diversity and inclusion in the health & nutrition industry."

SupplySide East hosted its popular networking Happy Hour and a new "Thanks a Lox!" Bagels & Bubbly Brunch, both of which were open to all attendees. The show also partnered with What's Up Supps on a Casino Cocktail Party to benefit the Williams-Franklin Foundation, which provides scholarships, networking and mentoring opportunities to students who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Event organizers continue to prioritize sustainability initiatives such as reducing waste through the elimination of carpet, saving an estimated 25,821 square feet of material, and powering the event by 100% renewable energy. New this year, the Expo Preview converted to digital-only, eliminating printing of 3,000 copies, and the event offered more sustainable serving ware options and show bags made from recycled pre-consumer cotton and RPET. SupplySide East will also donate certain show materials including the trees used to decorate the show, which will be given to the Town of Secaucus to be replanted at Secaucus Middle School.

"SupplySide East is a must-attend event on the East Coast. It provides a more intimate setting for networking and connecting with other industry professionals without feeling overwhelmed or rushed," said Franck Gillet, VP of Sales, North America, Nexira. "Attending SupplySide East is key to building relationships that are more likely to lead to valuable business opportunities. The 2023 event was no exception to this rule and we can't wait for next year."

The event was presented by returning Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha and other sponsors including Gelita, Jungbunzlauer, KingdomWay USA, PanaSource, MTC Industries, and Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SupplySide:

SupplySide focuses on the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America (FiNA) 2023 will take place October 23-27 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE SupplySide