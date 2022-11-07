SupplySide West Celebrates 25 Years as Premier Event for Health & Nutrition Industry

Industry Leaders Come Together to Focus on the Future Through Better Ingredients for Better Products

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America (FiNA), produced by Informa Markets, celebrated its 25th anniversary as the premier gathering of buyers and suppliers in dietary supplements, food and beverage, personal care and animal nutrition. More than 1,100 exhibitors and 15,850 registered attendees gathered October 31-November 4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to focus on what's next in the industry.

The 2022 show reflected the fast growth and global reach of the industry with more than 40 percent of registered attendees experiencing their first SupplySide West and 19 percent of registrations from outside the US and Canada. Overall registration was up more than 40 percent from 2021 as travel restrictions have lifted and in-person business rebounds.

"The energy on the floor was amazing! SupplySide West helped us create buzz around our Mexico-grown organic hibiscus, which we offer in everything from dried flowers to extracts from a traceable source. I am already excited about exhibiting next year," said Wilson Lau, Vice President at Nuherbs.

SupplySide West curated new show features and events to facilitate productive networking, efficient discovery of the latest product innovations, and ample opportunities to see the hottest trends driving the future of the industry. A special 25th Anniversary reception on the show floor gave thanks to industry members who continue to innovate and whose support makes the show possible, including Title Sponsor KSM-66. New for 2022 was a Satellite Showroom allowing attendees to engage with companies that are part of the SupplySide Community but unable to make it in person. Attendees also saw the return of popular show features including a chance to discover exciting new products at the Tasting Bar and hear from leading experts on the SupplySide Stage.

Attendees filled seats for the show's robust education programming spanning important topics from sports nutrition's rebound and regrowth, healthy aging driving the personalized nutrition market, plant-based food technology, supply chain strain, entering the food & beverage market, and more.

"The SupplySide team is proud to support the health and nutrition industry's success for 25 years," said Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President, SupplySide at Informa Markets. "Seeing so many first-time attendees and new brands at this year's show makes us all excited about what is coming for this growing industry. One thing we know for certain is SupplySide will continue to bring together visionaries at the forefront of innovation."

SupplySide West 2022 continued its commitment to sustainability through several initiatives. New this year, the event pursued CarbonNeutral® Event Certification, meaning it will continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and compensate for the remaining carbon emissions from the show through the purchase of high-quality ICROA-approved carbon offsets. SupplySide West also made the switch to 100% renewable electricity so that its electricity use is carbon neutral. Attendees were able to access water stations throughout the event to refill water bottles and dropped their used badges and lanyards in recycling bins through a partnership with Terracycle. Also new in 2022, SupplySide West lined the show floor with trees that were later donated to the City of Las Vegas Tree Initiative that aims to plant 60,000 trees by 2050.

"The industry brought great energy to this year's SupplySide West, demonstrating once again how good it feels to gather in person to facilitate business and learn together," said Marisa Finnegan, Event Director, SupplySide at Informa Markets. "We are mindful of the energy resources such a large event uses and are excited to host an event that maximizes the investment of our exhibitors and attendees while minimizing our climate impact through enhanced sustainability efforts."

Accessibility, diversity and inclusion also remained at the forefront when planning SupplySide West. A SupplySide Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Advisory Council was carefully composed for the 2022 show to ensure an expanded working viewpoint on equity and inclusion in the health and nutrition industry. The SupplySide West educational program featured speakers of diverse ethnicity, industry role, age and background.

SupplySide West continued its partnerships with several organizations including Naturally Proud Network, a group that promotes the importance of creating an industry that is inviting and supportive of LGBTQ+ individuals; the Organic & Natural Health Association, which supports students of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) who are interested in natural health careers at SupplySide West; Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization that provides lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition; and Women in Nutraceuticals, which empowers women in nutraceuticals to unlock their personal and professional potential.

Industry members unable to attend the show learned from industry experts and discovered the newest trends through the SupplySide Network 365 platform. Participants were able to search who was on-site, network virtually, search show features, and engage with show content including 12 on-demand education sessions.

