The Health & Nutrition Community Will Gather to Strengthen Relationships While Discovering the Latest Ingredients, Formulation Techniques, Regulatory Concerns and Trends

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America, will be held October 31-November 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, marking the 25th anniversary of the health and nutrition community's premier annual gathering. The 2022 show will bring together more than 16,000 CPG innovators, ingredient suppliers and service providers from throughout the global industry in major categories including dietary supplements, food, beverage, personal care and animal nutrition.

SupplySide West to Celebrate 25th Anniversary Event October 31-November 4 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Known for providing catalytic networking opportunities that move business forward, this year's SupplySide event will feature several opportunities to meet new industry members including a special 25th anniversary reception on the Expo floor. SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America (FiNA) 2022 will also see the return of popular show features including a chance to discover exciting new products at the Tasting Bar and a full offering of education sessions on the SupplySide Stage. All sessions taking place on the SupplySide Stage will be livestreamed and available on-demand on SupplySide 365 at no cost.

This year's education program covers the hottest topics like sports nutrition regrowth, healthy aging driving the personalized nutrition market, plant-based food tech, sustainability, healthy beverage innovations, supply chain strain and entering the food & beverage market.

Industry members unable to attend the show this year can search for the latest ingredients and solutions, learn from industry experts and discover the newest trends through the Virtual Pass. Virtual Pass holders will have access to all 12 SupplySide West education sessions livestreamed and on-demand, as well as the ability to submit questions to speakers and participate in live Q&A. The Virtual Pass also grants access to the full exhibitor and attendee lists through the SupplySide 365 platform so that users can connect and network with the global community. In-person attendees who want access to archived education sessions and additional networking opportunities may opt for the Virtual Pass upgrade.

"The health and nutrition industry has evolved tremendously in the last 25 years to create more health for more people, and SupplySide has been there, tracking trends and providing insights," said Sandy Almendarez, vice president of content for Informa Markets. "At this year's show, we will continue to highlight this innovative marketplace by diving deep into the top industry developments, including supply chain logistics, sourcing challenges and building the next generation of leaders. Our education will help businesses shore up their practices for success in the next 25 years and beyond."

"An added bonus for this premier event is that Food & Beverage Insider and Natural Products Insider—the supporting editorial websites for SupplySide—will both spotlight articles from some of the experts participating at the show," said Audarshia Townsend, Content Director for Food & Beverage Insider. "You'll find their valuable insights leading up to the event as well as post-event reflections on the sites. Additionally, there will be plenty to devour during the numerous educational sessions at SupplySide West, ranging from food and beverage product developments to sustainability to revolutionary plant-based trends."

SupplySide West will continue its commitment to sustainability programs that improve its impacts environmentally, socially and economically by focusing on key areas of impact. New for 2022, SupplySide West is pursuing CarbonNeutral® Event Certification. This third-party verified certification is administered by Climate Impact Partners, and is a global standard in delivering clean, conclusive and transparent carbon neutral programs for over 20 years. Going carbon neutral means the event will continue reducing greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible and compensate for the remaining carbon emissions from the show through the purchase of high-quality ICROA-approved carbon offsets.

Accessibility, diversity and inclusion remains at the forefront when planning SupplySide West. A SupplySide Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Advisory Council was carefully composed for the 2022 to ensure an expanded working viewpoint on equity and inclusion in the health and nutrition industry. The SupplySide West educational program features speakers of diverse ethnicity, gender, experience and background.

For more information about the SupplySide shows visit supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About SupplySide:

SupplySide focuses on the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. The SupplySide East 2023 show will be held April 18-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. The SSN365 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE SupplySide