Support During Hard Times: Berkeys, Baker Brothers Hiring Plumbing, A/C and Electrical Technicians Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From cool air in the middle of summer to job opportunities in the middle of a pandemic, Wrench Group service companies Berkeys and Baker Brothers are providing Dallas-Fort Worth much-needed relief.

Helping DFW during a COVID-19 crisis that can feel hopeless, Berkeys and Baker Brothers – both brands under the Wrench Group, a national leader in home maintenance and repair services – are immediately hiring licensed plumbing, air-conditioning and electrical technicians.

Berkeys Baker Brothers

More than 2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus arrived in March. With the recent surge in cases, reopening rollbacks and local 13% unemployment rate, DFW could use some good news.

Berkeys, headquartered in Southlake, and Baker Brothers, serving all of the Metroplex, remind that they're here to help, ready to fill openings for licensed techs in the fields of plumbing, electrical and HVAC. Interested applicants are encouraged to send their resumes and/or contact …

Berkeys: 817-405-0740

Baker Brothers: 214-892-2225

"We need more quality service people to ensure Texas homeowners get the best help we can provide during this trying time," says Berkeys president Jeff Cox. "Since our positions are essential to the economy, even during this pandemic we continue to grow."

Adds Baker Brothers president Jimmie Dale, "Quality air, water and electrical service are necessities under any circumstances, making our jobs immune to downturns in the economy or even health disasters such as COVID-19."

Both Berkeys and Baker Brothers remain committed to safe service in homes, highlighted by techs wearing masks and gloves and providing contact-less interaction with customers.

ABOUT BERKEYS

Berkeys Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical was founded in 1975, and is headquartered in Southlake, TX. BERKEYS® serves the greater Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex; is licensed & insured; and offers 24/7 emergency service. Berkeys is a member of the Better Business Bureau of Dallas and Fort Worth, TX with an A+ rating. Berkeys can be reached at http://www.BERKEYS.com or 817-481-5869. Licenses: TACLB84522E | Stephen M Harris - M-37968 | TECL30739

ABOUT BAKER BROTHERS

Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air, & Electric is a full-service licensed and insured company that has been serving the greater DFW area since 1945. Baker Brothers is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and has been a Consumer Choice Award Winner from 2006-2019. To learn more about Baker Brothers Plumbing Air & Electric visit www.bakerbrothersplumbing.com or call 214-892-2615. Licenses: JIMMIE DALE, JR. M-30505 | TACLB00052136E | TECL 33750

