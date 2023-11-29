Support for Arizona Copper Mining and Hudbay's Copper World Project Increase

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the second annual survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, results showed support for Arizona's copper mining industry is even higher than in 2022. The copper mining industry garnered support from more than 70% of Southern Arizona voters. The poll, conducted in late October, indicated that support for Hudbay's Copper World project has also increased. When given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (53.6% support, 36.9% oppose) Hudbay Minerals' new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.

"Southern Arizona voters are clearly in support of copper mining, recognizing its pivotal role in driving economic prosperity and technological advancement," said Michael Guymon, President & CEO, Tucson Metro Chamber. "This groundswell of endorsement underscores the industry's potential to create jobs, foster innovation, and bolster our local and state economies. Continued mining in southern Arizona also directly supports the green initiatives pushed by our business and community leaders."

"Southern Arizona voters clearly recognize the vital contribution the copper mining industry serves not just to Arizona's economy, but also to ensuring a strong domestic supply of the copper we need." said Steve Trussell, Executive Director, Arizona Mining Association. "Relying on foreign sources for our minerals is unsustainable and irresponsible. We need more well-regulated, American-made copper, like Hudbay's Copper World Project.

The survey also indicated that voters felt local government should be doing more to attract high-wage jobs to the area. Only 38% of respondents felt local government was doing enough to attract high-wage jobs and new businesses to Southern Arizona.

The N=400 survey was conducted among likely voters 10/23/23 through 10/29/23. The poll surveyed likely Southern Arizona 2023 General Election voters who had a history of electoral participation and was balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region, and gender. No weighting has been applied. The live interview survey of voters was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs to both landline and cell phone users.

Founded in 1896 The Tucson Metro Chamber is a membership-based business advocacy and community development organization that represents 1,500 businesses, employing more than 160,000 employees in Tucson and Pima County.

The Arizona Mining Association (AMA) is a diversified mining association that is the unified voice of responsible, sustainable and safe mining in Arizona.

