Support for the Cuban People - Legal Travel for Americans Inbound Cuba's Ethos Aligns with U.S. Regulation Amendments

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbound Cuba, a division of Terraversed, LLC, today issued a statement and guidance for Americans wishing to visit Cuba legally.

The Inbound Cuba Team One of a Million Embraces in Havana

"Our goals and business model have long focused on the private sector in Cuba (cuentapropistas). The changes from the current administration will hurt the growth of Cuba's private sector, to be sure. Our mission now is to grow our footprint in the wake of the June 5, 2019 regulation changes to bring as many Americans as possible to the island by providing legal travel under the Support for the Cuban People license category," stated Rob Fielding, Co-founder and CEO of Inbound Cuba. "Our mission will continue. Support our friends, family, and the wonderful people of Cuba through tourism."

"We guarantee a safe, comfortable and authentic Cuba experience for Americans with excellent on-the-ground support," continued Rob Fielding. "And, in the background, we use only our vetted network of drivers, guides, paladares (family owned restaurants), experience providers, and casas particulares (bed and breakfasts) to both comply with the Support for the Cuban People OFAC license category and connect Americans with REAL Cuban people. We've built a network and team in Cuba that is unparalleled."

This news comes in the wake of the U.S Treasury Department issuing regulation amendments which prohibit U.S. cruise lines from stopping in Cuba and eliminates people to people group tours.

About Inbound Cuba: Inbound Cuba, a wholly-owned division of Terraversed, LLC, is a tour and destination management company dedicated to operating safe, comfortable, and authentic tours in support of Cuba's people, in compliance with U.S. Treasury Department's OFAC general license category §515.574 [11.08.2017] – Support for the Cuban People.

Contact: Rob Fielding, CEO

Inbound Cuba, a division of Terraversed, LLC

888 – 585 – CUBA (2822)

216014@email4pr.com

SOURCE Inbound Cuba