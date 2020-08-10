Support for the U.S. Federal Government Response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Censeo Consulting Group, a Washington D.C.-based public sector management consulting firm, has announced the launch of a COVID-19 resource library to provide meaningful resources to prepare public sector leaders to rapidly adjust and sustain mission delivery in the face of uncertainty.

"This has been a time of unprecedented stress for our society – words like 'Phase I' or 'Phase II" barely scratch the surface in terms of capturing the challenges people and their governments have faced, successfully overcome and continue to struggle with. And data from around the world suggests that even with a vaccine, this 'new normal' is something we will all have to live with for a while," said Dr. Vinai Trichur, Managing Partner at Censeo and leader of the COVID-19 response team. "Through this set of resources, we wanted to provide a practical toolkit for public sector leaders as they prepare to navigate the uncertainty of the coming months."

Leveraging the firm's deep experience supporting public sector agencies in augmenting their organizational strategy, operational excellence, workforce effectiveness, and acquisition capabilities, Censeo's study of public sector pandemic response across multiple countries facilitates best practice transfer among agencies at the federal, state, local, and international levels to inform strategic planning for current and potential crises. The study addresses three topics top-of-mind for leaders: 1) Creatively developing capacity in order to deliver evolving mission responsibilities, while adapting to changing workloads; 2) Managing change, including modifications to workforce, processes, and technology and to meet changing talent needs as workloads have evolved; and 3) Implementing effective telework procedures, recognizing that telework at scale is an untested challenge for many and may require developing workforce-wide trainings, near-term workarounds, long-term strategic planning, and acceleration of IT-modernization efforts.

In addition, Censeo's pandemic preparedness toolkit includes a comprehensive organizational diagnostic to help agencies assess their resiliency to future resurgences in COVID-19 and other crises, an employee survey template to help assess remote work conditions and comfort levels with policies and procedures for returning to assigned work locations, and a series of analytical reports leveraging insights from federal spend data to inform funding decisions by agency leaders and policy makers on COVID-19 relief and response efforts.

The full COVID-19 resource library can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3eB0rej

