Support for Windows 11, NoSQL Databases, And Much More in Altova Version 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altova® (http://www.altova.com) announced the release of Version 2022 of its MissionKit desktop developer tools and server software. This new version includes native support for NoSQL databases in MapForce, support for BSON and the new OIM XBRL standard in multiple products, support for Windows 11 across the product line, numerous performance and usability updates, and much more.

Highlights in this release include:

Altova MapForce, NoSQL database mapping

Windows 11 is now supported across all of Altova's desktop and server software. Windows 11 represents a significant operating system upgrade from Microsoft that brings improved stability, security, scalability and enhanced performance to developer desktops and laptops.



is now supported across all of Altova's desktop and server software. Windows 11 represents a significant operating system upgrade from Microsoft that brings improved stability, security, scalability and enhanced performance to developer desktops and laptops. MapForce has long supported a wide variety of relational database types and now also includes native support for mapping data to and from NoSQL databases . This release offers support for MongoDB and Apache CouchDB, two of the most popular NoSQL databases, with plans to add additional types in the future.



. This release offers support for MongoDB and Apache CouchDB, two of the most popular NoSQL databases, with plans to add additional types in the future. Along with support for NoSQL databases in MapForce comes support for BSON (Binary JSON) datatypes in XMLSpy. BSON support is helpful for developers working with MongoDB data since the database stores data as JSON structures, but in a binary representation of the data.



datatypes in XMLSpy. BSON support is helpful for developers working with MongoDB data since the database stores data as JSON structures, but in a binary representation of the data. StyleVision 2022 now supports pure text as an output format for business reports. Text reports are ideal for machine reading or in circumstances when it's useful to view large amounts of data without the need for styling and layout considerations. Text output adds to support for multi-channel reporting to HTML, PDF, RTF, and Word. StyleVision Server 2022 can automate these transformations.



as an output format for business reports. Text reports are ideal for machine reading or in circumstances when it's useful to view large amounts of data without the need for styling and layout considerations. Text output adds to support for multi-channel reporting to HTML, PDF, RTF, and Word. StyleVision Server 2022 can automate these transformations. OIM (Open Information Model) is a new standard that provides a syntax-independent model for XBRL data to be transformed into other formats such as CSV and JSON. Though XBRL provides an efficient, standards-based representation of business report data, such data is often stored and/or consumed in other formats.

XMLSpy is one of the very first XBRL tools to support OIM with validation of reports in XML, JSON, and CSV, as well as one-click conversion between those formats.

OIM support is also available on RaptorXML Server 2022 for high-performance validation and XML/JSON/CSV transformation, as well as the Altova EBA XBRL Add-in for Excel, which can now optionally output EBA XBRL reports to CSV.

These and many additional features are available in Version 2022. To view the new features in each product and access trial downloads please visit: (https://www.altova.com/whatsnew)

About Altova

Altova® is a software company offering specialized tools for both developers and business users. The creator of XMLSpy®, MapForce® and other award-winning products, Altova is a key player in the software tools industry and the leader in XML and JSON solution development tools. The company offers a complete line of desktop developer software for XML, JSON, SQL, and UML; high-performance workflow automation server products; and a cross-platform mobile and enterprise app development platform. In addition, the Altova Cloud offers complete SaaS apps that make working with complex technologies easy for business users. With over 5.4 million users worldwide, including 91% of Fortune 500 organizations, Altova is honored to serve clients from one-person shops to the world's largest organizations. Altova is committed to delivering standards-based, platform-independent solutions that are powerful, affordable and easy-to-use. Founded in 1992, Altova is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts and Vienna, Austria.

Altova, MobileTogether, MissionKit, XMLSpy, MapForce, FlowForce, RaptorXML, StyleVision, UModel, DatabaseSpy, DiffDog, SchemaAgent, and Authentic are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Altova GmbH in the United States and other countries. The names of and references to other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Sales Information:

[email protected]

USA: 978-816-1600

EU: +43 (1) 545 5155 -0

Media relations contact:

Cynthia L Neely

PR & Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

978-816-1567

SOURCE Altova

Related Links

http://www.altova.com

