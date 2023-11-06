Support Greater Seattle's Black-Owned Businesses This Shopping Season During Inaugural Black Black Friday Event

Black Black Friday, an Innovative Collaboration Between Intentionalist, DNA, and BECU, Launches to Drive Sales to Black-Owned Businesses This Holiday Season

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today through November 24, Black Black Friday , a powerful call to action spearheaded by social enterprise Intentionalist , ad agency DNA , and premier supporter BECU , encourages consumers to shop at Black-owned businesses in the greater Seattle area as they gear up for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Starting November 1, Seattleites can purchase a Black Black Friday card at blackblackfriday.com to use at over 70 Black-owned business destinations, from fashion and beauty to food and retail, in the greater Seattle area. To celebrate the inaugural event, the first $250,000 of Black Black Friday card sales will be sold with a 20% discount (ex. $100 value for $80). While shoppers will receive the discount, participating Black-owned businesses will receive the full value of each purchase made with the Black Black Friday card, made possible by BECU, Washington's largest not-for-profit credit union. Additionally, the cards can also be used on November 24 and throughout the holiday season.

The Black Black Friday initiative aligns with Intentionalist's ongoing mission to support small businesses and diverse communities. "Intentionalist was created to help raise consumer awareness about the important role small businesses play in local economies," said Laura Clise, founder of Intentionalist. "This collaboration aims to elevate Black-owned businesses and the inspiring people behind them, while making it easier for all of us to put our collective thumb on the sales of economic justice. We're excited to partner with DNA and BECU to connect the community to the inspiring Black-owned businesses in our network."

"Black-owned businesses are vastly underrepresented in the Puget Sound area as compared to the population, and they have significantly larger challenges succeeding," said Alan Brown, founder of DNA. "As one of the only Black and LGBTQ+ owned agencies in the country with a mission to bring equity to our communities, we want to do everything we can to help Black-owned businesses thrive. That means raising awareness of these businesses and driving real revenue on the biggest shopping day of the year and throughout the holiday season. Using our creative talent and collaborating with our media and community partners, BECU and PCC Markets, we've been able to bring nearly $1 million in media support and messaging access to millions of residents in the Pacific Northwest."

Intentionalist, DNA, and BECU hope to make Black Black Friday a yearly holiday campaign that ultimately shifts consumer attention away from big business deals and shopping frenzies following Thanksgiving. The collaboration has a clear goal in mind of making a profound impact on local Black-owned businesses by generating a minimum of $250,000 in revenue during the holiday season.

"Join us as we set economic equity in motion this holiday season!" said QueenCare owner Monika Matthews, who is one of the many participating businesses in Black Black Friday. "With intentional spending we can begin to close the gap on economic disparities by supporting Black businesses. Black Black Friday offers high-quality products and services, and with each purchase, there is the cultivation of meaningful transformational interactions that foster healthier communities. So let's make history this Black Black Friday by directing our dollars into uplifting an ecosystem that can flourish."

By creating a unique shopping experience, Intentionalist, DNA and BECU hope to uplift and empower local Black business owners fostering growth, sustainability, and long-term success. To purchase cards and to view a full list of participating businesses, please visit blackblackfriday.com.

About Intentionalist:

At Intentionalist, we believe that where we spend our money matters. Our online platform and guide connect consumers to local businesses and the diverse people behind them. Through our directory, guides, and events, we make it easier to #SpendLikeItMatters and support small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, families, members of the LGBTQ community, and differently-abled people. We build more vibrant, inclusive communities by helping consumers be more intentional about where they eat, drink, and shop. Intentionalist is a social enterprise based in Seattle, WA. To support local businesses in your community, visit intentionalist.com .

About DNA:

In its 25th year, DNA is an independent, LGBTQ+ and Black-owned full-service agency in Seattle that believes Different Wins. Their diverse people and perspectives create unignorable, courageous work that breaks down barriers and make brands famous. DNA's clients include Amazon, BECU, Pabst Brewing, NIQ, Seattle Sounders FC, and Ziply Fiber. Visit DNA at www.dnacreates.com , on Twitter at @dnaseattle and on Facebook.

