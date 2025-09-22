Support Immune Health with 4 Everyday Habits

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The coughing and sneezing you hear at home, in the office and at the gym means one thing: It's cold and flu season. Although it's impossible to guarantee you won't get sick, adopting a few healthy habits can go a long way toward avoiding the sniffles and sneezes.

Start by talking with your health care provider about any concerns you may have then follow these lifestyle recommendations for natural immune system support.

Wash Your Hands: While it's probably the first rule you learn about getting sick as a child, washing your hands remains a critical first line of defense. Use warm, soapy water and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds. Don't forget the backs of your hands, wrists and under your fingernails. Rinse off the soap then dry with a clean towel.

Commit to Healthier Eating: Foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes and whole grains are recommended by experts as essential foods for optimizing your immune system. Consider fresh grapes, a prime example of food that contains beneficial plant compounds linked to health benefits in humans.

Healthy cells are the foundation of good health, and the antioxidants and other polyphenols naturally found in grapes help protect the health and function of cells. The good news is that improving your diet doesn't require a complete overhaul – small steps such as swapping in fresh California grapes for processed snacks or simply adding a handful of fresh grapes to your day will add these beneficial compounds to your daily routine.

Or, you can add grapes to recipes like this Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad, a vibrant and fresh melody of color and flavor. Roasted red and yellow beets meet sweet and juicy grapes, peppery arugula and pumpkin seeds all brought together with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.

Studies suggest some grape compounds may positively influence immune function, including resveratrol and certain flavonoids. Additional studies show adding heart-healthy grapes to your daily diet can help support brain, colon and skin health. Grapes are also a good source of vitamin K, which may help support lung health.

Avoid Others Who are Sick: Along with washing your hands frequently, steering clear of people who are ill may sound like a no-brainer, but sometimes it's easier said than done. When loved ones, close friends or coworkers come down with a cold or flu, do your best to keep your distance and avoid touching items with which they came into contact. After bedtime routines with a sick child or afternoon meetings with an under-the-weather associate, thoroughly wash your hands and clean commonly used surfaces like doorknobs or conference room keyboards.

Prioritize Hydration: Even during cooler weather, staying hydrated remains important for immune health by keeping the body's defenses functioning properly. Drink water throughout the day, and for an extra dose, increase hydration by eating foods with high water content like grapes, which contain about 82% water.

Lemony California Grape and Beet Salad

Servings: 6

1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 cups peeled and sliced (1/8-inch thick) raw red and yellow beets, cut into small half-moons or triangles

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups halved red Grapes from California

1/2 cup roasted salted pumpkin seeds

2 green onions, thinly sliced

4 cups (3 ounces) baby arugula

freshly ground pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 400 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice and honey; set aside.

Place sliced beets on prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining oil. Add salt and toss well to coat. Spread in single layer and bake 25 minutes, or until tender; let cool.

Add grapes and pumpkin seeds to bowl with dressing and toss well to coat. Add cooled beets, green onions and arugula. Toss lightly; season with pepper, to taste.

Nutritional information per serving: 250 calories; 5 g protein; 25 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (58% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 320 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

