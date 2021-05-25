Support Military Families in Honor of Military Appreciation Month

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the pandemic, U.S. service members have continued to work around the clock. Their responsibility to travel, train and protect the country has not ceased, and military spouses have continued to move, hunt for jobs and take care of families all while safeguarding their loved ones from the virus.

This Military Appreciation Month, the American Red Cross is inviting people around the country to turn 'Thank you for your service' into action. For those with a military background or just a heart for military and veteran communities, opportunities to volunteer and support are available.

"Military families experience emergencies, just like other families," said Emily Osment, Service to the Armed Forces Communications Manager at the American Red Cross, "except oftentimes they go through a crisis separated from a family member who is deployed. Handling an emergency without your support system can be scary, but Red Cross volunteers make a huge difference in the lives of our military families through emergency relief."

ANSWER EMERGENCY CALLS WITH THE HERO CARE NETWORK. The Red Cross Hero Care Network is a free 24/7 support system for military and veteran families when they are facing crisis. The Red Cross is the only organization to provide this emergency messaging service to separated active-duty military families.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Red Cross has seen an uptick in emergency calls to their Hero Care Network.

Volunteers help serve members each day by answering calls, delivering messages and work on cases of those who have experienced the death of a loved one, a medical emergency or have a financial crisis.

Over the last year, the Red Cross provided emergency services to over 90,000 military families.

VOLUNTEER AT A MILITARY OR VETERAN HOSPITAL. The Red Cross has medical and non-medical volunteers that help provide care, comfort and therapy at military in the U.S. and all around the world.

Medical Volunteers : Medical volunteers, such as certified doctors and nurses, help support hospital staff in a variety of ways, allowing medical staff more time to focus on priority patients. Medical volunteers can help by seeing patients in-person or through telehealth, nurse charting, answering calls and more.

: Medical volunteers, such as certified doctors and nurses, help support hospital staff in a variety of ways, allowing medical staff more time to focus on priority patients. Medical volunteers can help by seeing patients in-person or through telehealth, nurse charting, answering calls and more. Non-medical Volunteers : Non-medical volunteers help with a variety of programs including visiting patients, manning coffee, snack and book carts; providing art and garden therapy classes; hosting animal visitation programs; and distributing care and comfort items to patients and medical staff.

: Non-medical volunteers help with a variety of programs including visiting patients, manning coffee, snack and book carts; providing art and garden therapy classes; hosting animal visitation programs; and distributing care and comfort items to patients and medical staff. Over the last year, the Red Cross has distributed over 415,00 care and therapy items at medical facilities and helped rehabilitate over 146,000 patients.

TEACH MENTAL WELLNESS WORKSHOPS. The Red Cross conducts mental wellness courses, called Resiliency Workshops, for military and veteran families in need.

Programs are free, confidential and offered in-person or online by licensed mental health professionals.

The programs help service members, veterans and their families build resilience, manage stress and address trauma.

Mental health professionals serve as volunteer leaders of Resiliency workshops for military and veteran communities.

Over the last year, the Red Cross provided more than 20,500 military families with support through Resiliency Workshops.

Volunteer Today – Turn your appreciation into action by volunteering with the Red Cross today. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact your local Red Cross chapter about open availabilities to join a dedicated team that supports U.S. service members and their families at home and around the world.

Visit www.redcross.org/saf for full information about programs that support military communities.

NATIONAL DONORS JOIN LONG LEGACY OF RED CROSS MILITARY SUPPORT

Generous donations from Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program (SAFGP) members enable the American Red Cross to maintain a global network of thousands of volunteers and employees to support the military 365 days a year through emergency communications, training, community resources and support to ill and injured service members and veterans. Contributions from partners like L.A.W. Foundation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and USAA ensures the Red Cross is there 24/7 to provide comfort and care to members of the military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.

