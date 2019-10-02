Support Sisterz Hosts Their 4th Annual Combat Cancer Walk, Saturday, October 19, at Norco College

NORCO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 19, Support Sisterz, a nonprofit organization based in Norco, California, will come together with their community and a group of local volunteers to Combat Cancer.

Funds raised through Combat Cancer Walk go directly to survivors in Corona, Norco and Eastvale to help with their daily needs and medical expenses

Uniting Corona, Norco and Eastvale for a Common Cause

EVENT DETAILS:

Event opens at 7:00 a.m.

Opening ceremony 8:30 a.m.

Walk kick-off 9:00 a.m.

Individual walker $25.00

Children 8-12- $10

Survivors and children 7 and under walk free

Event shirts are $10 with preregistering before 10/17/19 or $15 on event day

Come to walk, but plan to stay. Here's what this family-friendly event has to offer:

Introducing Kidz Corner for your little troops

Free face painting

Kids craft with Home Depot

Puppet Show

Free snacks

Here's what else one can look forward to:

Enter to win one of two Disneyland Park Hopper Family four-packs for every $100 raised, in addition to the registration fee

raised, in addition to the registration fee Visit our vendors to shop and enter to win amazing raffle prizes

Complimentary team/family photo

Food trucks – 20% of your purchase will help local survivors in need

Free collectible CCW dog tag

Free gifts and refreshments for Survivors at survivor booth

Awards given for largest team and top fundraising team

Support Sisterz is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization comprised of breast cancer survivors who have a passion to empower women fighting the same battle. The group started as eight survivors supporting each other. They soon began reaching out to others in the community providing emotional support and gift baskets. It seemed as if each survivor led to another, which revealed the overwhelming number of women in the community needing support. It was then that Support Sisterz' true mission of reaching women on a larger scale was realized, and Combat Cancer Walk was born. Help make this event a success, by walking to Combat Cancer on Saturday, October 19.

