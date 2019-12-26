Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) and North Island Credit Union Distribute Over 300 Holiday Gifts & Supplies To Military and Veteran Families

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) and North Island Credit Union recently brought the holiday spirit to more than 56 military families in need through STEP's annual Sharing the Joy program.

On December 18th, STEP distributed more than 300 toys, diapers, food boxes, and household items to young military and transitioning veteran families facing financial hardship at its holiday Warehouse on Wheels event. As a program partner, all 11 North Island Credit Union branches in the greater San Diego area served as collection points for new, unwrapped toys, which were distributed during the event. STEP is a San Diego-based organization that helps junior enlisted service members and transitioning veterans achieve financial self-sufficiency.

"It's partnerships like this, with North Island Credit Union, that makes days like this possible. We are able to provide budget relief and holiday cheer all in one to young families truly in crisis. We're grateful for NICU's support," said STEP CEO & Co-Founder Tony Teravainen.

North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell commented, "North Island Credit Union is honored to partner with STEP in Sharing the Joy to military families and help relieve the financial burden that can come with the holiday season. We have served our local military for 80 years, and are proud to continue that tradition by supporting the critical services that STEP provides. We were overwhelmed with the generosity of our members and community in donating to our toy drive—and the caring and excitement they shared with us in making the holidays a special, joy-filled time for these families."

Gift Distribution Event Photos :

https://www.ccu.com/sites/default/files/images/step-event-photo-1.jpg

https://www.ccu.com/sites/default/files/images/step-event-photo-2.jpg

Each year, STEP distributes holiday gifts to military families in need through its Sharing the Joy Toy Drive and Holiday Adoption programs. During the event, participating military families were offered a personal shopper experience to support their basic and family gift needs. The festive holiday event also featured a food truck, music, giveaways, photo opportunities, and activities for participating families.

About Support The Enlisted Project (STEP)

Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit assisting active duty enlisted members and recently discharged veterans and their families in Southern California who are facing financial crisis achieve long-term financial self-sufficiency through counseling, education, and grants to alleviate critical near term obligations. Best contact is through its website at www.stepsocal.org. STEP is a GuideStar Platinum Exchange Participant, a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity (A+), and the recipient of a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

