Support the Planet with Sustainable, Plant-Forward Favorites

MISSION, Kan., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If lending a hand to planet Earth and the environment is a goal in your household, a sustainability mindset often begins as a consumer. There are likely a few ways you can be more environmentally conscious when stocking your pantry for all your family's favorite recipes.

Start by considering the decisions you make in the grocery store aisles that impact the world around you. Beginning with a belief that food should have it all – convenience, taste and quality – Success Rice is dedicated to safeguarding the environment and ensuring well-being through food. A commitment to becoming more sustainable, from farming to manufacturing and packaging, is at the heart of producing high-quality rice and quinoa while caring for the planet.

For example, these sweet and spicy Golden Beet and Rice Burger Sliders provide a plant-forward alternative at the dinner table. Delicious and hearty, the vegetarian sliders are perfect for occasions ranging from family game nights to outdoor entertaining with the combination of veggies, jasmine rice and beans.

Or you can opt for an earth-friendly dish with sustainability in its name: Zero-Waste Moroccan Spice Rice and Lentil Pilaf. Ready in just half an hour, it delivers a fragrant, flavorful meal without waste. It balances warm spices, basmati rice and bursts of zesty lemon for a dynamic and colorful recipe.

Regardless of the occasion, the variety of Success Rice Boil-in-Bag products can help you be a good steward for the planet while serving good food to friends and family. In fact, the amount of plastic material in the BPA-free bags has been reduced by 7%. Additionally, the How2Recycle labeling system conveys clear instructions for its 100% recyclable boxes and bags, and, as part of a continued mission, more packaging options are being explored to increase recyclability.

Golden Beet and Rice Burger Sliders

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

1/2 can (7 1/2 ounces) white beans, drained and rinsed

1 egg, beaten

1/2 tablespoon water

4 ounces (about 1 1/2 cups) golden beets, cooked and grated

3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled, divided

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

12 leaves Bibb lettuce

1 cup arugula

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

Prepare rice according to package directions. Cool completely.

In food processor, pulse beans, egg and water until mashed.

Transfer bean mixture to large bowl. Add rice, beets, 1 1/2 ounces goat cheese, dill, salt and pepper; stir until combined. Divide mixture into six portions and shape into 1/2-inch-thick patties.

In large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Cook patties in two batches, 3-5 minutes per side, or until golden brown and heated through, adding remaining oil as necessary.

Place two lettuce leaves together, overlapping ends to form pocket. Place patty inside lettuce pocket; top with arugula and remaining goat cheese. Drizzle with Sriracha. Repeat with remaining burgers.

Zero-Waste Moroccan Spice Rice and Lentil Pilaf

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

5 cups water

1/3 cup dried brown lentils, rinsed

1 bag Success Basmati Rice

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped (stalks and leaves)

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Moroccan spice blend

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup almonds

1/4 cup preserved lemons, finely chopped

In medium saucepan over medium heat, bring water to boil. Add lentils and cook 10-15 minutes, or until slightly soft.

Submerge bag of rice in saucepan with lentils and cook 10-12 minutes, or until lentils are tender. Remove bag with fork and drain; set aside. Drain lentils and transfer back to saucepan. Cut open bag of rice and empty cooked rice into saucepan with lentils. Stir to combine.

Stir in cilantro, green onions, olive oil, Moroccan spice blend, raisins, almonds and preserved lemons. Serve.

