Support veterans this holiday: shop over 75 unique products from bunker labs community

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the holiday shopping season, Bunker Labs has released its Holiday Gift Guide. The guide features over 75 Veteran or military spouse-owned businesses, many with 20% off promo codes for holiday savings.

"We're proud to showcase veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs from the Bunker Labs community in our annual Holiday Gift Guide again this year. I know how challenging it can be to get your product in front of potential customers, and I'm glad we have this vehicle for them to show off their hard work," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan.

The guide offers a convenient way for shoppers to discover and support veteran-owned and military spouse-owned small businesses across a range of categories, including food, beverage, home, and apparel. This holiday season, especially on Veteran's Day (November 11th) and Small Business Saturday (November 25th), we encourage shoppers help Bunker Labs entrepreneurs chase their American Dream while getting their holiday shopping done early.

The Holiday Gift Guide includes the following veteran and military spouse-owned companies:

3H Corps

Agoge Life Inc.

Arbo's Cheese Dip

Aribaro Company

AT EASE! Veterans Magazine

Badass Grandma Ventures

BAGUPS

Bamtech

Basin Boat Lighting, LLC

Baskets and Beads Kenya

Birdy Boutique | Fundraiser Blankets

Blissful Home Candy

Bomb Azz Lemonade

BoxOps

Brightstar Consulting

Bucket of Bread LLC

Busy Baby

Cater to Mom

Chai Five Organics

Chimney Trail Health

corspice

Elevate Your Hustle (Move the Ball)

Encouraging Teens

Esthete Beard Co.

Funky Chunky

Grill Your Ass Off

Grounds4Cause

IRONBOUND Media

Is This Seat for Me?

King's Coffee, LLC

KMD89 Consulting

Little Goose

Maggie's Cupcake Cafe

MilTreats Inc.

MK3 Industries

Mountain Freedom Coins

Moxie Leakproof Activewear

Mrs. Pruitt's Gourmet CHA CHA

Mutt's Sauce

One Fire Fight

Operation Good Boy

Practical Products

Pregame Coffee

Pretty Thai

RecPak

Red Oxx MFG

Retro Warrior Coffee

Ruck Runners

SARGE FITT, LLC

SGT. Hart's BBQ Sauce

Shop Custom Swag

Sincerely, Bädé

Spouse-ly

STZY Footwear

Surf Mafia San Diego

Temple Massager, Inc.

The CBD Joint

The Frazier Brand

The Marion Chocolate Shop

The Mobile Cigar Lounge

The Mood & Co.

The Mother Christmas

The Wealth Playground

Tiny Human Skincare

Tobacco Barn Distillery

Triangle Fragrance

UNIQUE PL8Z

Vein Fragrances

Vertical Athletics

Veteran Couture

WarPig BBQ

Whiskermen

WindanSea Wellness

Zhi Bath & Body

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members launch and grow their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every Bunker Labs entrepreneur and small business owner has the network, tools, and resources they need to make their venture a success.

SOURCE Bunker Labs