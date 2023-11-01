Support veterans this holiday: shop over 75 unique products from bunker labs community

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for the holiday shopping season, Bunker Labs has released its Holiday Gift Guide. The guide features over 75 Veteran or military spouse-owned businesses, many with 20% off promo codes for holiday savings.
"We're proud to showcase veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs from the Bunker Labs community in our annual Holiday Gift Guide again this year. I know how challenging it can be to get your product in front of potential customers, and I'm glad we have this vehicle for them to show off their hard work," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan.
The guide offers a convenient way for shoppers to discover and support veteran-owned and military spouse-owned small businesses across a range of categories, including food, beverage, home, and apparel. This holiday season, especially on Veteran's Day (November 11th) and Small Business Saturday (November 25th), we encourage shoppers help Bunker Labs entrepreneurs chase their American Dream while getting their holiday shopping done early.
The Holiday Gift Guide includes the following veteran and military spouse-owned companies:
3H Corps
Agoge Life Inc.
Arbo's Cheese Dip
Aribaro Company
AT EASE! Veterans Magazine
Badass Grandma Ventures
BAGUPS
Bamtech
Basin Boat Lighting, LLC
Baskets and Beads Kenya
Birdy Boutique | Fundraiser Blankets
Blissful Home Candy
Bomb Azz Lemonade
BoxOps
Brightstar Consulting
Bucket of Bread LLC
Busy Baby
Cater to Mom
Chai Five Organics
Chimney Trail Health
corspice
Elevate Your Hustle (Move the Ball)
Encouraging Teens
Esthete Beard Co.
Funky Chunky
Grill Your Ass Off
Grounds4Cause
IRONBOUND Media
Is This Seat for Me?
King's Coffee, LLC
KMD89 Consulting
Little Goose
Maggie's Cupcake Cafe
MilTreats Inc.
MK3 Industries
Mountain Freedom Coins
Moxie Leakproof Activewear
Mrs. Pruitt's Gourmet CHA CHA
Mutt's Sauce
One Fire Fight
Operation Good Boy
Practical Products
Pregame Coffee
Pretty Thai
RecPak
Red Oxx MFG
Retro Warrior Coffee
Ruck Runners
SARGE FITT, LLC
SGT. Hart's BBQ Sauce
Shop Custom Swag
Sincerely, Bädé
Spouse-ly
STZY Footwear
Surf Mafia San Diego
Temple Massager, Inc.
The CBD Joint
The Frazier Brand
The Marion Chocolate Shop
The Mobile Cigar Lounge
The Mood & Co.
The Mother Christmas
The Wealth Playground
Tiny Human Skincare
Tobacco Barn Distillery
Triangle Fragrance
UNIQUE PL8Z
Vein Fragrances
Vertical Athletics
Veteran Couture
WarPig BBQ
Whiskermen
WindanSea Wellness
Zhi Bath & Body
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members launch and grow their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every Bunker Labs entrepreneur and small business owner has the network, tools, and resources they need to make their venture a success.
