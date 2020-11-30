Support Waste-Free Adventures with Tupperware and National Park Foundation's #GivingTuesday Promotion

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the recently announced commitment to the National Park Foundation, Tupperware Brands will run a limited time #GivingTuesday campaign promotion giving back to the National Park Foundation on December 1. On that day, 50% of the retail price from the sale of Eco Water Bottles in the United States and Canada, up to $30,000, will go to the National Park Foundation to advance efforts to help visitors know before they go – and use reusable, functional products that can support a waste-free adventure.

As one of Tupperware's best-selling products around the world due to its unique design and vibrant color selection, Eco Water Bottles are environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions that can be purchased via Tupperware.com or via a local independent rep across the United States and Canada. Eco Water Bottles come in sizes small, medium and large.

"When we think about the future, we envision a world where waste doesn't exist," said Pieter Swanepoel, President of Tupperware United States & Canada. "Through partnering with the National Park Foundation to highlight our reusable solutions for waste-free adventures, we are making impactful strides towards that goal. By stopping waste before it begins, we can create an impact in the parks and beyond. At Tupperware, we are making decisions to reduce our own environmental footprint by exploring the use of new, sustainable materials and eliminating the use of single-use plastic when shipping our products. There is no time to waste when it comes to protecting the planet and we hope our efforts around #GivingTuesday encourage people to choose to do good to keep our parks – and our planet – thriving for generations to come."

In October, Tupperware became a premier partner of the National Park Foundation's Resilience & Sustainability initiative. As part of this partnership, Tupperware is supporting efforts to keep parks green and enhance environmental stewardship with a focus on reusable products. This will take shape through the development of innovative products and promotion, creation of educational resources and awareness building activities around the use of reusable and environmentally friendly products and packaging, and programmatic support to improve waste management and recycling infrastructure for the benefit of the parks and the visitors.

For more information and to purchase an Eco Water Bottle on #GivingTuesday, visit www.tupperware.com/national-park-foundation.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

SOURCE Tupperware Brands Corporation

Related Links

http://www.tupperwarebrands.com

