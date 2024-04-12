Support Your Dog's Health for Canine Fitness Month With Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is A Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Designed to Support Your Dog's Youthful Energy, Mobility, Healthy Lifespan, and So Much More

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Canine Fitness Month, highlighting the importance of keeping our furry friends active and healthy. And this is paramount—especially in light of recent statistics reporting 59% of dogs in the U.S. are overweight or obese . As pet owners, ensuring our dogs maintain a healthy weight via proper nutrition and exercise is vital for their overall well-being. Renowned holistic veterinarian, Dr. Marty Goldstein emphasizes the cornerstone of maintaining your pet's fitness lies in providing them with the right balance of nutrients.

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness from Dr. Marty Pets

Dr. Marty emphasizes that despite claims of providing sufficient nutrition, many commercial dog foods lose essential nutrients due to high-heat cooking processes, and their inclusion of harmful additives can contribute to weight gain. That's why he advocates for whole food, additive-free alternatives like freeze-dried food, such as Dr. Marty® Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness . This premium freeze-dried raw dog food is carefully crafted from high-quality meats, seeds, vegetables, and fruits. Every batch is gently freeze-dried raw to help preserve essential nutrients, which support your dog's youthful vitality, playful energy, and overall happiness. With Nature's Blend Essential Wellness, you can help your dog stay trim, active, healthy, and content.*

What is Dr. Marty Nature's Blend?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food specially crafted to promote your dog's overall health and vitality. With a focus on supporting youthful energy, easy digestion, healthy skin and coat, easy mobility, and a full, happy life, each batch of this dog food undergoes gentle freeze-drying to help protect its nutrient content.*

Formulated with 81% real premium cuts of meat and free from artificial preservatives, synthetic vitamins, mineral powders, and grains, this food helps ensure your dog receives biologically balanced nutrition. Its minimal processing allows for easy absorption of nutrients from real meat, seeds, vegetables, and fruit while maintaining a savory flavor and irresistible texture.

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness prioritizes your dog's specific needs, with its first five ingredients being turkey, beef, salmon, duck, and organ meat. These ingredients are rich in taurine, an essential amino acid vital for heart health and overall vitality.*

Dr. Marty Pets offers a variety of formulas tailored to different dog breeds and preferences, including Nature's Blend – Radiant Select , Nature's Blend – Sensitivity Select , Nature's Blend – Active Vitality , Nature's Blend – Healthy Growth , Nature's Blend – Small Breed , and Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness Premium Origin . Each formula ensures optimal nutrition to support your dog's unique requirements and maintain their well-being.*

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95 or at your neighborhood pet store, see here for store locations near you.

They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend – Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine two parts of Nature's Blend with one part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for three minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula contains natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

